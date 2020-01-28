EXCLUSIVE: Gunman Who Shot Up Barclays Center For Tekashi69 Facing 7 Years In Prison

(AllHipHop News) A gangbanger associated with Tekashi69 who admitted to shooting up the Barclays Center during a run-in with Casanova is asking the judge to cut him a break when he is sentenced next month.

Fuguan "Fu Banga" Lovick is asking Judge Paul Engelmayer for the mandatory minimum sentence of 7 years, after he confessed to firing off a shot inside of the Barclay's Center in April 2018 during a boxing match between Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas.

Tekashi69 and his crew were inside of the Barclays Center when they ran across Casanova, who had been jawing back and forth with 69 and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods on social media.

"When confronted with this situation, Fuguan took matters into his own hands and fired a gunshot into the air," Fu Banga's lawyer Jeffrey G. Pittell said. "Fuguan fully accepts responsibility for his conduct. He knows it was wrong and inexcusable. Although the firing of the gun was not done with the intent to cause injury to anyone, Fuguan acknowledges this circumstance does not justify his sneaking a gun into the Barclays Center. He is grateful the discharge of the gun did not lead to the injury, or death, of an innocent bystander (by a stray bullet) or anyone else."

Fuguan Lovick also has been making good use of his time since his incarceration in November in 2018 along with the rest of the top leaders of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

He's read over 120 books, does 200 push-ups and sit-ups every day and his a devout Muslim who prays five times a day.

In a letter to the judge, Fu Banga said he has been gainfully employed the last ten years and he also denied the government's accusations that he's a hardened gangster.

Fuguan pointed out his rough upbringing in Bedstuy, Brooklyn, with an abusive father who was addicted to heroin, but he otherwise owned up to his crime.

Tekashi69, born Daniel Hernandez, is serving out a two-year sentence for his part in a sweeping RICO case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

His testimony secured 10 guilty pleas and two convictions and earned the rap star a 45-year reduction on his prison sentence.

The rapper flipped on the gang after he was pistol-whipped and kidnapped by a rival faction of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, who were feuding over control of his lucrative career.

Thanks to Tekashi69, the gang's Godfather Mel Murda was sentenced to 11 years in prison, while #2 man Kifano "Shotti" Jordan was hit with a 15-year bid.