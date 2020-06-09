EXCLUSIVE: Guy Shot Twice Over Tekashi 6ix9ine Denied Release

A former associate who was shot in the stomach over Tekashi 6ix9ine, lost his chance at getting out of prison early even though he has some serious wounds.

(AllHipHop News) Another one of Tekashi 6ix9ine's old gang buddies tried to get out of prison, and has failed miserably.

Faheem "Crippy" Walter was hoping to get out of his five year prison sentence early over his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus.

Crippy is still nursing wounds from two bullets he took to the gut during an altercation over the Brooklyn rap star.

But Judge Paul Engelmayer shot down Crippy's argument for compassionate release.

"Although the effects of Mr. Walter’s gunshot wounds remain significant and the advocacy of Mr. Walter’s counsel remains admirable, the Court still cannot find that Mr. Walter would not be a danger to the community or that factors favor an early release," Judge Paul Engelmayer just ruled.

6ix9ine had been attempting to distance himself from the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in October of 2018, after causing pandemonium in the streets of New York all that summer, by assaulting their enemies, robbing rivals and shooting up the Barclays Center.

Crippy used to serve as 6ix9ine's bodyguard, and he almost lost his life during a wild fight in October of 2018, over the gang's lack of access to the rapper.

On October 26th, 2018, Shotti, Crippy and another guy named Zachary Bunce were turned away at the door by security at Phillipe Chow in Manhattan, where 6ix9ine was having a meeting with some of his new agents.

A huge fight broke out, chairs were thrown and guns were pulled. When the smoke cleared, Crippy was shot twice in the stomach and he was charged over the fracas.

A month later, in November of 2018, the Feds rounded up 6ix9ine, his manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan and 10 other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, including Crippy.

Crippy was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to assault, gun and racketeering charges in the government's case against 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Like Tekashi 6ix9ine, Crippy wanted to get out over his elevated risk of dying in prison if he catches the coronavirus since he is still recovering from getting shot by Phillipe Chow's security.

Unfortunately for Crippy, he may have ruined his own chances of getting out, after guards at MCC in Manhattan found him with a smartphone on April 30th, which is a serious offense.

"Accordingly, finding that the factors do not support a reduction of sentence, the Court denies Mr. Walter’s renewed motion for compassionate release," Judge Engelmayer ruled.