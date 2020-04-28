AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Havoc From Mobb Deep On Alchemist Battle: "It Would Be Fun"

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Fans have been asking about a face-off between Havoc and The Alchemist in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's epic battle series Verzuz.

(AllHipHop News) As Mobb Deep comes off of a whirlwind celebration of the 25th anniversary of their classic album, The Infamous, one half of the group continues to be pulled into another spotlight.

Havoc, who produced almost all of the bangers for the rap duo, has been on the top of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s list of competitors for their hit Verzuz series.

But who would be a worthy opponent?

Havoc has produced many classics for artists ranging from 50 Cent and Eminem, to "Famous," which is perhaps Kanye West's infamous song.

There is a roar from fans that point to one man, the guy who produced the hits that Hav didn’t create himself - The Alchemist, who has a formidable catalog of incredible bangers by everyone from Mobb Deep and Lil Wayne to Benny the Butcher and Eminem.

Mobb fans want this head-to-head because both producers also have an understanding of New York's underground Hip-Hop scene that few could ever match.

But Hav doesn’t think that they have thought the pairing all the way through.

Hav shared exclusively with AllHipHop.com his thoughts on the battle between him and his Mobb brother:

“I spoke to Swizz, I spoke to Alchemist. You know what I'm saying? And that's a tough one right there because that's going up against somebody in my crew. You know what I'm saying," Havoc told AllHipHop.com.

"He [would] be playing records that I'm on, a part of, you know what I'm saying? So I'll be like battling myself almost, you know what I'm saying? He part of the crew. It would be fun to me," Havoc said.

According to Havoc if he does face off against The Alchemists, it would be more like two friends playing music as opposed to a traditional battle.

It'd just be like, "Yo,’ you know what I'm saying? We just, ‘Oh s##t, remember this?’ You know what I'm saying? It'd be something like that.

"But the Verzuz thing, I think it's dope for the culture, man, you know Hopefully I can jump in there and battle somebody," Havoc said.

Hav, you're not the only one that thinks it is dope.

Over the last month, more than 20 million fans have logged into Instagram to check our battles between top producers, artists, and songwriters from multiple genres including Hip-Hop, R&B, and gospel.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

Artistcrafter1738

Diddy Confirms He's Trying To Talk Dr. Dre Into A Battle

Bad Boy founder Diddy has confirmed he's in talks for what could be an epic battle against Death Row/Aftermath founder, Dr. Dre.

AllHipHop Staff

Big Sean & Ludacris Help Raise Over $300,000 For Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Children, families, and workers will benefit from the philanthropic event.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To "Faceoff" On Instagram Live

Music by two of the greatest groups in Hip Hop history will be presented this week.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RichBX

Snoop Dogg and Banda MS Team Up For New Single To Unite Fans

Snoop Dogg will spread some good vibes with Mexican supergroup Banda MS this weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

Charlie Clips' "The Dojo" Returns With Nu Jerzey Twork And Th3 Saga In Short Film

Check out this 11-minute video from Charlie Clips "The Dojo" about a rapper grappling with his faith.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Common, Questlove and George Bush On Board For Oprah's 24-Hour Weekend Of Positivity

Oprah has call upon her high-profile friends to give fans some hope during the pandemic with a star-studded live stream, "The Call to Unite."

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Talib Kweli On ‘People's Party’ Podcast, Trump Supporters & Black Star Reunion Album

The rap artist/media figure is willing to sit down with Kanye West to talk about politics.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

LaMelo, LiAngelo & Lonzo Ball Plan To Sign With Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

The youngest brother could end up being a high draft pick this year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)