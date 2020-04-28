EXCLUSIVE: Havoc From Mobb Deep On Alchemist Battle: "It Would Be Fun"

Fans have been asking about a face-off between Havoc and The Alchemist in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's epic battle series Verzuz.

(AllHipHop News) As Mobb Deep comes off of a whirlwind celebration of the 25th anniversary of their classic album, The Infamous, one half of the group continues to be pulled into another spotlight.

Havoc, who produced almost all of the bangers for the rap duo, has been on the top of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s list of competitors for their hit Verzuz series.

But who would be a worthy opponent?

Havoc has produced many classics for artists ranging from 50 Cent and Eminem, to "Famous," which is perhaps Kanye West's infamous song.

There is a roar from fans that point to one man, the guy who produced the hits that Hav didn’t create himself - The Alchemist, who has a formidable catalog of incredible bangers by everyone from Mobb Deep and Lil Wayne to Benny the Butcher and Eminem.

Mobb fans want this head-to-head because both producers also have an understanding of New York's underground Hip-Hop scene that few could ever match.

But Hav doesn’t think that they have thought the pairing all the way through.

Hav shared exclusively with AllHipHop.com his thoughts on the battle between him and his Mobb brother:

“I spoke to Swizz, I spoke to Alchemist. You know what I'm saying? And that's a tough one right there because that's going up against somebody in my crew. You know what I'm saying," Havoc told AllHipHop.com.

"He [would] be playing records that I'm on, a part of, you know what I'm saying? So I'll be like battling myself almost, you know what I'm saying? He part of the crew. It would be fun to me," Havoc said.

According to Havoc if he does face off against The Alchemists, it would be more like two friends playing music as opposed to a traditional battle.

It'd just be like, "Yo,’ you know what I'm saying? We just, ‘Oh s##t, remember this?’ You know what I'm saying? It'd be something like that.

"But the Verzuz thing, I think it's dope for the culture, man, you know Hopefully I can jump in there and battle somebody," Havoc said.

Hav, you're not the only one that thinks it is dope.

Over the last month, more than 20 million fans have logged into Instagram to check our battles between top producers, artists, and songwriters from multiple genres including Hip-Hop, R & B, and gospel.