EXCLUSIVE: Havoc Speaks On "The Infamous" Tribute On Caffeine

Fatima Barrie

Havoc talks To AllHipHop about tonight's Caffeine show honoring the release of "The Infamous? 25 years ago.

(AllHipHop News) Havoc, one half of the iconic Hip-Hop group Mobb Deep, will appear on Caffeine for a special live stream in celebration of Mob Deep’s classic album, The Infamous.

The Infamous was released 25 years ago today on April 25, 1995, leaving a major mark in Hip-Hop history with songs like "Survival of the Fittest," "Shook Ones Pt. 2" and "Up North Trip."

Caffeine is a new broadcast company that airs live, interactive content. The special live stream is in media partnership The Source and SONY CERTIFIED. 

Prodigy, the other half of Mobb Deep, unexpectedly passed away nearly three years ago.  AllHipHop spoke to Havoc himself about the special event airing tonight with Caffeine. 

“So I hooked up with Caffeine, shout out to them, the people over there at Caffeine. It's a streaming site where I'm going to be celebrating for two hours,” Havoc told AllHipHop.com.

In addition to celebrating 25 years of The Infamous, the live stream will also include surprise celebrity guest appearances and a performance from Havoc. 

“People that was involved with the project, taking questions from the fans and showing clips in nostalgic videos of me and P. And later, I will do a performance on the channel," Havoc told AllHipHop.com.

Fans will get the chance to ask Havoc questions about the legendary project and get a first look at an upcoming Mobb Deep documentary. 

"It is truly an honor that we celebrate the body of work created by Prodigy and Havoc with Mobb Deep' album, The Infamous,” said Prodigy’s estate in a statement. “We know that Prodigy would have been proud that even today, the songs remain classic and pure hip-hop. The authentic lyrics, rhyme flow and production continues to inspire hip -hop lovers worldwide.”

Tune in to the event today on Caffeine on Saturday, April 25 at 4 pm PST/7 pm EST.

