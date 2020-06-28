EXCLUSIVE: Jacquees Is Ready To Start A Family With Dreezy

The King of R&B is ready to settle down with Chicago rapper Dreezy, to start a family.

Additional reporting by Seleah Simone (@seleahsimone)

(AllHipHop News) Things are looking great for R & B star Jacquees.

The singer recently celebrated a gold certification for his Cash Money debut 4275 while his singles "YOU" and "B.E.D." have already achieved platinum status.

Jacquees is also up for his first-ever BET award, with a nomination for Best Male R & B/Pop Artist.

"It's a process. It feels real good. I feel like a frontliner. I always felt like I was supposed to be a frontliner but it's all about timing," Jacquees told AllHipHop.com. "You got to put that work in so. I feel like you know they acknowledging my work, I feel like I done put that work in. So it feels real good to go from being on the sidelines to being in the game."

Things are also going smooth in his love life, after a tumultuous 2019 with his girlfriend, rapper Dreezy. In September of 2019, the celebrity couple announced that they had split after a year of dating.

Their problems spilled over onto social media in October of that year, after the young couple threw shade at each other in a series of social media posts confirming the relationship problems.

Thankfully, Jacquees and Dreezy patched things up rather quickly, and the same month, the lovebirds dropped a video together titled "Love Someone."

Since then, the couple has been laser-focused on supporting one another in their professional, and personal endeavors.

Dreezy has inked deals with Puma and Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand, while Jacquees has been busy promoting his sophomore album King Of R & B and preparing to drop a new single called "Put in Work" with Chris Brown.

Things are going so well between the couple, that Jacquees is hoping to start a family soon.

"As a 26-year-old man, I feel like if we keep walking in the direction that we going in it may end up that way (marriage), but I don't think that we rushing it," Jacquees told AllHipHop.com. "I'm ready for kids and stuff like that though."

You can catch Jacquees tonight during the 2020 BET Awards, which is slated to air at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.