EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay's Murdered By Close Associates

Twenty years later, two men have been arrested for killing Jam Master Jay in a drug-deal gone bad.

(AllHipHop News) Two men have been charged in the murder of Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay, who was gunned down in October of 2002.

The legendary DJ was slain inside of his recording studio on October 30th, during a packed recording session in his Hollis, Queens New York recording studio.

Up until now, Jay's murder seemed as if it would never be solved. But the cops have arrested two men who are accused of pulling off the brazen murder.

During an interview in 2003, a source said that Jay had been fronted 10 kilos and was murdered by Washington and his cohorts when he couldn't pay.

Ronald "Tinard" Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. have been indicted for murder while engaging in drug trafficking the police announced during a press conference today (August 17th).

"What we've alleged in that indictment, is that on October 30th, 2002 nearly 20 years ago, Mr. Jordan and Mr. Washington walked into a music studio in Queens, where Mr. Mizell and others were working, essentially hanging out, and they walked in and they murdered him in cold blood," prosecutors said during a press conference today.

In 2003, AllHipHop.com broke the news that Jam Master Jay had been involved in drug trafficking as a way to supplement his income.

The Feds say members of Jay's inner-circle eventually stole his drugs and money, leaving him with the debt.

On the night of October 30th, Jay paid his drug debt with his life, when the two men were buzzed into Jay's studio.

One of them open-fire, striking and wounding JMJ fatally.

In 2003, Sources connected to the investigation named Little D and Tinard as the primary suspects in the conspiracy.

In addition to Jay's murder, Karl Jordan Jr. was hit with more drug trafficking charges for peddling cocaine all throughout 2017.

Detective Rodney Harrison said there was a relentless pursuit by the NYPD and multiple federal agencies, to solve what many thought would be another cold case.

The ATF picked up the case and used a variety of investigative techniques to uncover enough evidence to charge Washington and Jordan Jr., with the murder.

Karl Jordan Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned today at 3:00 PM, while Ronald "Tinard" Washington will be arraigned at a later date.