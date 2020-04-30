AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Jeru the Damaja Talks About HisTiny Desk Concert & Drops Details On New Album

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jeru the Damaja checks in with AllHipHop.com to talk about his Tiny Desk appearance and his 6th album "The Power."

(AllHipHop News) Some fancy Jeru the Damaja as one of the best lyricists to come out of East New York’s rhyme heavy streets in the 90s.

Arguably one of the most gifted lyricists associated with Gang Starr, his "The Sun Rises in the East" married certain themes super prevalent at the time: righteous indignation, spirited aggression, street culture, and the cultural menagerie of martial arts, lyrical dexterity, and knowledge of self.

A brand new generation will get the chance to dive into what makes him such a quintessential artist as a featured performer on the NPR Tiny Desk Concert series.

Jeru the Damaja joins the ranks of Tyler, the Creator, Run the Jewels, Gucci Mane, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

As streaming becomes the new venue for concerts during the global COVID-19 pandemic, Tiny Desk has emerged as one of the most dominant spaces on the internet for artists to perform intimate and vulnerable concerts for their fanbase.

"[We] can't be next to each other right now because of social distancing. So this is just me and my living room in Berlin. I set up my desk, I got my equipment with me and I'm rocking with that," Jeru the Damaja told AllHipHop.com.

"People right now, they need some type of encouragement to boost their morale a little bit because of everything that's happening in the world," the legendary lyricist continued. "I decided to put songs in that meant something to me, and that hopefully will mean something to other individuals."

In addition to his classic tracks, Jeru ends the Tiny Desk concert with a brand new track from his upcoming 6th full-length album titled The Power.

"I ended it with a song from my new album that I have coming out and it's called The Power.” Because I think that the power still remains in the people and we don't always realize that. It's all about the power itself," Jeru the Damage said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

GrouchyGreg

by

Baby B

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Nolan Strong

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

Dade305mobster

Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

A man broke into Eminem's house and came face to face with the rap star was home this morning.

Mike Winslow

by

aewsucks

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

Jayja.

Blac Chyna Offers Freaks A Peep For $50 Bucks On Onlyfans

Blac Chyna has set up a new Onlyfans account and she's charging freaks to look at her body.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

OnlyFans Responds To Beyoncé Mentioning The Platform On Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)"

Jay-Z helped write the star-studded collab.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Thug Discusses Near-Death Experience From Liver And Kidney Failure

The Atlanta rhymer was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

The Game Honors Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant With Animated "Welcome Home" Music Video

Jayceon also returns with a lyric video for his song with 21 Savage.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

jeanpaulroc