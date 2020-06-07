AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jones Shows Artist Vision Board For New Vamp Life Record Label

Mike Winslow

Dipset co-founder Jim Jones has launched a brand new venture with a mission to discover new talent.

Additional reporting by: Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur (@ccreekmur)

(AllHipHop News) Harlem rapper Jim Jones is diversifying his business portfolio with the launch of a forward-thinking businesses

Jim's using his popular Vamp Life brand to spinoff a record label to incubate brand new artists while grooming them for the next level of their careers. 

"I would want somebody to give me the same type of advice that I could give to this younger generation of younger artists," Jim Jones told AllHipHop of the driving mission behind his latest imprint.

"This is not a label deal. I'm giving you...I'm just giving you a platform to get your business, right. And labels look at certain things," Jim Jones added. "And if they see that you're already in the lane of doing good business, it even gives you a hand up when it comes to doing further business with them. "

Jim Jones is already hard at work in discovering new talent. He's had his A&R hat on for the past several months, in a hunt for new rap stars. 

Jim has more than enough experience to run his new record label. In addition to being a member of the hit group The Diplomats, he also served as CEO of Diplomat Records.  

Jim Jones also presided over the Byrd Gang record label, which was distributed by Asylum. 

"[If] we put a project out together through VL/Empire and you end up popping in a year and end up doing other business with bigger labels, however, it may go, you still have that same distribution that you could put other artists through and funnel them to the same distribution," Jim Jones told AllHipHop.com. "And it kind of works in your favor that way by no means nobody is locked in."

During an interview with AllHipHop, Jim showed off his vision board and some of the artists he has his eye on.

Take a look:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Wayne Addresses Backlash Over George Floyd Comment

Lil Wayne used his Young Money Radio platform with Apple to discuss some comments he made to Fat Joe last week in the wake of George Floyd's death.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Truthislight

Jordan Brand Commits $100M to Social Justice

Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand makes a financial commitment to a much-needed change in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder.

Maria Myraine

by

lil mike9

Rick Ross Spotted At George Floyd Protest in South Florida

Miami's own, Rick Ross, was active this weekend as he joined a large crowd of protestors in solidarity.

Maria Myraine

by

lil mike9

Pilot Called Cops On Lil Wayne During Incident On Private Plane

The Young Money boss revealed an overzealous pilot working for him on his private jet called the cops during an argument.

Maria Myraine

by

lil mike9

Kodak Black Beats 15 Year Sentence And Gets Rehab Instead

Kodak Black's lawyer cut a deal with the prosecutors in Florida and now he will head to rehab, instead of prison.

AllHipHop Staff

by

aewsucks

Drakeo The Ruler Drops New Mixtape "Thank You for Using GTL" From Prison

Drakeo the Ruler may be sitting in prison, but that is not stopping his voice from being heard with a brand new mixtape recorded behind bars.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KathrynHSchnell

Drake, Nicki Minaj's Parent Label Will No Longer Use The Term “Urban”

Republic Records is following suit, and doing what they feel is a much-needed change

Maria Myraine

by

Noname

Lil Nas X Rips Weirdo Tucker Carlson For Lying About Riots

Lil Nas X, his fans, and a variety of celebrities called-out controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his latest idiotic statements.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Runninjewelz

Music Management 101: Andy Kabamba Talks Aspiring To Be Birdman & How He Got There

With his own company 365 Management, Andy Kabamba discusses how he went from choreographer to managing music elites, from T-Pain and Dre Moon to A1 Bentley.

Shirley Ju

Fans Troll Carl Crawford's George Floyd Post After Domestic Abuse Allegations

The guy who discovered Megan thee Stallion was accused of pulling a gun on his ex. So when he posted a comment about George Floyd's death, fans went berserk.

Maria Myraine