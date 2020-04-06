EXCLUSIVE: Judge Bans Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate From The Internet For Partying After Early Prison Release

Kooda B made a bad decision when he hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate after he was released from prison over the coronavirus pandemic sweeping New York.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine better learn a lesson from his old gang buddy Kooda B., who thought it was a good idea to hop on social media to celebrate after he was released from prison due to the coronavirus spreading in New York's prisons.

Kintea "Kooda B." McKenzie was being held at the Manhattan Correction Center as he was scheduled to be sentenced to prison on May 6th for his role in a racketeering conspiracy involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Like Tekashi 6ix9ine, Judge Paul Engelmayer decided to free Kooda, since he too suffers from asthma, and was afraid of catching the deadly virus,.

Kooda was allowed to come home early as he awaited sentencing for taking a shot at Chief Keef in Times Square on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine in June of 2018.

So after his release on March 30th, Kooda decided to hop on social media to post a video celebrating his release, which was a terrible idea.

An unknown individual also sent the NYPD footage of wild party Kooda B hosted at his house on April 1st, where men smoked weed and referred to themselves as Bloods.

Judge Paul Engelmayer took a look at the video and was far from amused. He has officially banned Kooda from social media until his sentencing date.

"To obtain release, he had misled the Court by feigning genuine concern about contracting COVID-19, disrespected his counsel [Lisa Scolari], who with dedication and sincerity had advocated for his release, unaware that her client, once released, would behave recklessly with respect to contracting the disease," Judge Paul Engelmayer fumed.

"[Kooda] mocked the efforts of other high-risk inmates in the MCC and elsewhere who without ulterior motives are today desperately seeking release from jail to reduce their risk of contracting this virulent disease that has killed thousands" a furious Judge Engelmayer continued.

Kooda is barred from leaving his apartment, and he cannot have any visitors to his Brooklyn apartment, except for his two brothers, his mother, and her boyfriend.

Kooda's video pretty much guaranteed a longer sentence than the 4.5 years he was originally facing for trying to kill Chief Keef.

"Based on this dishonorable conduct, it is considering varying at sentencing above the guidelines range of 46-57 months imprisonment that the parties have agreed is applicable and from which each before this episode had agreed not to seek a variance,' Judge Engelmayer ruled.