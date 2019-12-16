EXCLUSIVE: Judge Orders Singer R. Kelly Into Court Via Video Amidst Reading Concerns

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly will be taping a new video this week- in front of a judge.

The singer has been ordered to appear via video conferencing at his arraignment to enter into a plea over a new bribery charge.

Last week, R. Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg sought permission from the court to allow the disgraced singer to enter into his plea by writing since he's allegedly too scared to fly.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, insisting they were worried R. Kelly's inability to read could hinder him from understanding the new charge in the 12-count indictment.

The Honorable Judge Ann M. Donnelly sided with U.S. Prosecutor Richard P. Donaghue and has ordered R. Kelly to make an appearance via video during the hearing, which is now slated for December 18th at 4 p.m.

R. Kelly was hit with the bribery charge on December 5th, stemming from his marriage to the late R & B singer, Aaliyah.

Prosecutors claim they have evidence R. Kelly bribed an official in 1994 to help Aaliyah get a fake I.D., so he could legally marry the 15-year-old.

In addition to the 12 charges he is facing in New York, R.Kelly is also facing federal and state charges in Illinois, and Minnesota.

The Feds maintain R. Kelly has repeatedly violated the Mann Act, by transporting minors across state lines to exploit them for his sexual gratification.

R. Kelly is accused of using his successful career as a front and being the leader of a "sex cult," which employed a network of managers, bodyguards and personal assistants to find victims to feed the R & B singer's lust for underaged teens.

R. Kelly's employees are also accused of shelling out hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in hush money.

The singer's crew dolled out the cash to people with stolen videos featuring the singer with underaged girls, in addition to paying off his victims.

The Feds claim R. Kelly's dirty money helped him win an acquittal in his high-profile 2008 trial on child pornography charges.