EXCLUSIVE: Judge Overseeing Trey Songz $10 Million Sex Assault Lawsuit Admonishes Jane Doe Accuser

(AllHipHop News) The "Jane Doe" who filed a $10 million lawsuit against R & B singer Trey Songz is being admonished by the judge overseeing the case for hiding her identity.

The woman filed the lawsuit on January 2, claiming the popular singer sexually assaulted her during a New Year's Eve party at E11even in Miami last year (2018).

Jane Doe's lawsuit says Trey Songz put his hand up her dress and tried to insert his fingers into his vagina during the party.

The judge overseeing the case blasted Jane Doe for filing anonymously without the court's permission.

"Plaintiff is admonished for never seeking leave to proceed pseudonymously," Judge Ursula Ungaro said, adding that she hasn't produced an argument as to why she would be allowed to proceed anonymously.

"The Court perceives no legal basis for allowing the plaintiff to proceed using a fictitious name in this case," Judge Ungaro ruled.

Judge Ungaro is giving Jane Doe until Friday (January 10th) to write a letter to the court explaining why the complaint should not be dismissed.