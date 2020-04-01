EXCLUSIVE: Judge Prepared To Free Tekashi 6ix9ine Today

Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today, thanks to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is very close to being released from prison as early as today (April 1st), and this is no April Fool's joke.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has been pleading Judge Paul Engelmayer to let him out of prison, due to his high risk of contracting the coronavirus, thanks to his asthma.

The rapper believes he is at risk of dying behind bars due to an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus inside of New York's prisons.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been begging the judge to allow him to serve the remainder of his two-year prison sentence for racketeering at home.

Prosecutors have been fighting to keep Tekashi 6ix9ine locked up behind bars since he was supposed to be released from prison in July.

But a potential outbreak of the disease at the detention center housing the Brooklyn rapper currently has five inmates quarantined, who may have the deadly disease.

Last week, Judge Engelmayer denied Tekashi 6iX9ine's request to be freed based on a technicality.

The rapper is serving out his prison time in a private jail in Queens, and he is not an inmate with the Bureau Of Prisons, after serving as a cooperating witness for the government during a blockbuster racketeering trial against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Judge Paul Englemayer ruled he could not make a decision, because Tekashi 6ix9ine had not sought out and administrative review through the BOP.

Tekashi 6ix9ine submitted another application to the BOP bosses again, which Judge Paul Engelmayer has approved and labeled "administratively proper."

Last night (March 31st), 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro told the court the potential outbreak inside of the private Queen's prison housing the rapper has put his life in grave danger and now he has the co-sign of the judge who sentenced him to prison.

Early this morning, Judge Paul Engelmayer issued an order to the government, giving the Feds until 5:00 p.m. to make their final decision.

"The parties are advised that, provided the court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the court intends to do so," Judge Paul Englemayer ruled today.