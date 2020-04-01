AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Prepared To Free Tekashi 6ix9ine Today

GrouchyGreg

Rap star Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today, thanks to an outbreak of the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine is very close to being released from prison as early as today (April 1st), and this is no April Fool's joke.

6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has been pleading Judge Paul Engelmayer to let him out of prison, due to his high risk of contracting the coronavirus, thanks to his asthma.

The rapper believes he is at risk of dying behind bars due to an outbreak of the deadly coronavirus inside of New York's prisons.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been begging the judge to allow him to serve the remainder of his two-year prison sentence for racketeering at home.

Prosecutors have been fighting to keep Tekashi 6ix9ine locked up behind bars since he was supposed to be released from prison in July.

But a potential outbreak of the disease at the detention center housing the Brooklyn rapper currently has five inmates quarantined, who may have the deadly disease.

Last week, Judge Engelmayer denied Tekashi 6iX9ine's request to be freed based on a technicality.

The rapper is serving out his prison time in a private jail in Queens, and he is not an inmate with the Bureau Of Prisons, after serving as a cooperating witness for the government during a blockbuster racketeering trial against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Superimposed1585751263750

Judge Paul Englemayer ruled he could not make a decision, because Tekashi 6ix9ine had not sought out and administrative review through the BOP.

Tekashi 6ix9ine submitted another application to the BOP bosses again, which Judge Paul Engelmayer has approved and labeled "administratively proper."

Last night (March 31st), 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro told the court the potential outbreak inside of the private Queen's prison housing the rapper has put his life in grave danger and now he has the co-sign of the judge who sentenced him to prison.

Early this morning, Judge Paul Engelmayer issued an order to the government, giving the Feds until 5:00 p.m. to make their final decision.

"The parties are advised that, provided the court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the court intends to do so," Judge Paul Englemayer ruled today.

Superimposed1585751229898
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Gangmember Says 'Nipsey Hussle "Forgot The Rules Of The Streets"

According to an ol’ head affiliated with the gang culture on the BBC Three documentary, "The Mysterious Murder Of Nipsey Hussle," the rapper was killed because he forgot the rules of the street.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PetefromtheHs

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck D And Flavor Flav Are Back Together In Public Enemy After A "Great Hoax"

Chuck D reveals in exclusive new interview that the Flavor Flave "break-up" was really a social experiment about the media.

ChuckCreekmur

by

JDD

Cardi B Throws “Tiger King” Joe Exotic To Lions Over N-Word Video

Belcalis no longer backs the controversial star of the popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MattBane

Rihanna Says UK Is Just As Racist As America

Rihanna says the UK is just the "same" as the United States when it comes to race relations.

AllHipHop Staff

by

MattBane

Watch The Trailer For Quibi’s 'When The Streetlights Go On' Featuring Queen Latifah

Go back to the 1990s for the murder mystery “movie in chapters.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Nas X Jokes On April Fools' Day About Never Being Gay

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker was looking for "the hoes."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Fears The Worst As Coronavirus Spreads In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine's current facility has five inmates quarantined, with three inmates awaiting test results and the rapper is terrified, so he's asking a judge to release him immediately!

GrouchyGreg

by

MattBane

Tory Lanez Declares French Montana The Winner Of Their Instagram Live Hits Battle

Both competitors showed up with songs like Tory's "Say It" and French's "Unforgettable."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ty Dolla Sign Previews Unreleased Song With Nipsey Hussle & Cardi B

The three Atlantic recording artists teamed up for a collab before Nip's passing.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B On Starting A GoFundMe Account For "Tiger King" Joe Exotic: I Was Just Playing

The controversial zoo operator, country singer, and failed politician is featured in a popular Netflix program.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

RAP DEO CREDO