AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Rules R. Kelly's Herpes Could Put The Public At Risk

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly was dealt another setback in court, when his attempt to throw out a law making it illegal to spread STD's failed.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's attempt to thwart a New York law concerning the spread of herpes has fallen flat.

The disgraced singer was trying to get a charge dismissed in his child sex abuse/racketeering case, which charges him with purposely giving at least two women herpes, including an underaged teen.

R. Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg tried to challenge Section 2307, which has been on the books since 1943. The law makes it a crime if a person an "infectious venereal disease" has sex with another person and does not inform them.

Greenberg maintained the law was too old, and too broad to enforce, and argued that the law was unconstitutional.

Unfortunately, Judge Ann M. Donnelly did not see eye-to-eye with the singer, or his lawyer, because his motion to dismiss the charge and change the law has been denied.

Section 2307 survives rational basis review as applied to the defendant’s conduct. Public health is a legitimate state interest and rationally serves that interest by penalizing those who, like the defendant, have unprotected sex knowing they are infected with venereal disease," Judge Donnelly ruled.

To make matters worse Judge Donnelly said the law was created for people like R. Kelly and that the law must stand because the “core concern” of the statute—to protect the public from the spread of infectious diseases. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Black Thought Lists His Top 10 Emcees Of All Time

The Philadelphia-bred lyricist lays out which male and female spitters are among the GOATs.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

KINGMufasa

Sheck Wes Arrested For Gun Possession After Traffic Stop

The "Mo Bamba" performer was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Quavo Takes Advantage Of Lockdown To Graduate From High School

Quavo is putting his time locked down under quarantine to good use! He finally earned his diploma from high-school!

AllHipHop Staff

by

aewsucks

Troubled Actress Maia Campbell Gets Locked Up Again

Maia Campbell got caught up in a bust down in Atlanta, over illegal street racing in Atlanta.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Death Row Jerseys, Hats And More Offered In King Ice Apparel Capsule

Death Row back! The iconic 90's label now has jerseys and hats for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Wendy Williams Has Graves Disease Recrudesce; Show On Hiatus

Wendy Williams has been ordered to stop taping her daytime talk show per her doctors, over a flare-up of her Graves disease.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: KSI Drops Debut Album But He's Still Ready To Kick Jake Paul's Ass

UK rapper and social media star, KSI (Knowledge, Strength, Integrity) has conquered so much in his life and now he's after total domination of the music business, and his "rival" Jake Paul!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Polo G Talks Striving To Stand Out As One Of The "Top-Tier" Rappers

The rising rhymer insists it is just in him to be great.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Apple Music To Present Three-Day Concert Film Marathon Featuring Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator & More

The platform is streaming 72 Hours of live shows by Hip Hop stars, Pop hitmakers, Rock heroes, and legendary performers.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Top Dawg Boss Stunts On Everyone With New $11 Million Mansion

Hip-Hop has been very good to Top Dawg, the CEO of the hottest label in the game, TDE.

Kershaw St. Jawnson