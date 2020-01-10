EXCLUSIVE: Judge Shoots Down Tekashi 69 Kidnapper's Bid For New Trial

(AllHipHop News) A judge just ruined the hopes of the man who kidnapped rapper Tekashi 69 after striking down his an appeal for a new trial after an "odd" verdict issued by the jury.

Anthony "Harv" Ellison was convicted of kidnapping the rapper after the rap star testified against him during a sensational trial in October.

The rapper, born Daniel Hernandez, confirmed Ellison was the one who pistol-whipped, robbed and kidnapped him during the height of an internal conflict over control of his career between members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Ellison was eventually convicted of maiming and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, but he was acquitted of assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering.

Ellison's lawyer Deveraux L. Cannick blasted the verdict as "utterly incompatible with one another" and filed an appeal in December of 2019.

But U.S. prosecutor Geoffrey S. Berman sharply disagreed with Cannick and urged Judge Paul Englemayer to dismiss Ellison's attempt for a new trial in December.

Berman said that the violent string of events between Ellison and Kifano "Shotti" Jordan over the direction of 6ix9ine's career provided enough evidence to support the jury's verdict.

"The evidence showed that Ellison slashed Mark Hobdy in the face in retaliation for other Nine Trey members shooting Ellison’s friend. Hernandez testified that he was told by Jordan and another Nine Trey member known to Hernandez as 'Gunz' that Gunz shot at Ellison and hit

another person, paralyzing him," Geoffrey S. Berman revealed.

"Ellison and Sha committed the July 22, 2018 robbery and kidnapping of Hernandez – and forced Hernandez to admit that he was not 'Billy' – in order to increase Ellison’s standing within Nine Trey and to challenge

Kifano Jordan’s leadership," Geoffrey S. Berman revealed. "This dispute between Ellison and Jordan continued into October 2018, as Jordan authorized others to shoot at Ellison’s associates in Smurf Village,

which in turn, resulted in Ellison committing the October 24 slashing in retaliation."

Today, (January 10th) Judge Paul Englemayer sided with prosecutors and ruled the evidence overwhelmingly proved that Ellison kidnapped the rap star while explaining the discrepancy with jurors' conclusion.

"[Tekashi 69] testified that the kidnapping had been effectuated by a gun, as indeed the videotape (which reflected the display of guns by Ellison and collaborator “Sha”) and Rivera’s testimony confirmed. But Hernandez notably did not testify that the assault on his person, causing facial contusions, had been effectuated with a gun."

Anthony "Harv" Ellison is slated to be sentenced on February 26th, 2020.