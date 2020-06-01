AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Justice For Mac Miller Will Be Delayed

GrouchyGreg

(AllHipHop News) The guys accused of delivering a fatal dose of fentanyl to rap star Mac Miller won't be going on trial this year after all.

Stephen Andrew Walter, Ryan Michael Reavis, and Cameron James Pettit are accused of being involved in a conspiracy that ended with Mac Miller's death from a drug overdose on September 7, 2018.

The trio of suspects was supposed to go to trial on September 29, 2020, but the outbreak of COVID-19 has hindered the defense for Walter, Reavis, and Pettit.

"In light of the foregoing, counsel for defendants represent that they will not have the time they believe is necessary to prepare to try this case on the current trial date," the trio's lawyer said in a joint statement. "Additional time is necessary to confer with defendants, conduct and complete an independent investigation of the case, conduct and complete additional legal research including for potential pre-trial motions, review the discovery and potential evidence in the case, and prepare for trial in the event that a pretrial resolution does not occur."

Walter, Reavis, and Pettit decided to give up their rights under the Speedy Trial Act, to mount their defense.

The three men are being tried together and have been formally charged with Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Death and Conspiacy to Distribute Controlled Substances Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Death.

Walter, Reavis, and Pettit have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They are going to need all the time they can get to muster up a defense for their alleged involvement in Mac Miller's death.

Sources told AllHipHop.com the government is ready to go.

Prosecutors have already produced autopsy and toxicology reports, audio recordings of witness interviews; applications for search warrants, and other judicial orders.

The Feds also have video surveillance; cell-site and GPS data; photographs of items recovered from searches conducted pursuant to warrants, forensic extractions of digital devices; search warrant returns from social media providers and body-worn camera footage.

Stephen Andrew Walter, Ryan Michael Reavis, and Cameron James Pettit are expected to stand trial together, with a new date set for February 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

