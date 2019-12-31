AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West And EMI Settlement Talks Back On

Mike Winslow
by

Earlier this week, Kanye West's and EMI's settlement talks broke down, but now both parties are back at the table trying to hammer out an agreement.

(AllHipHop News) Kanye West and EMI Publishing are going to take another crack at settling a longstanding contract dispute in which the rap star says he's being enslaved.

Kanye and EMI have been feuding since January of 2019 over control of his lucrative publishing catalog, which he hoped to purchase back for $8-9 million.

The rapper wants to get out of a contract he signed in 2003, claiming the agreement was unfair and even banned him from retiring as a performer.

Both parties announced plans to settle the agreement in September, but as of last week, they missed a court-imposed deadline to officially settle the matter.

Last week a judge signed off on a motion for EMI to re-open the case and it looked like the court battle was back on.

But in another twist, EMI's lawyers rushed into court over the holiday to request more time to settle the case with Yeezy.

"The parties respectfully request this brief extension of time based on the intervening holiday and the resulting limited availability of important party representatives who are knowledgeable regarding the status of [the] settlement and related issues," explained EMI's lawyer Robert A. Jacobs.

Judge Valeria Caproni permitted both parties to have a one-week extension to hammer out an agreement.

Kanye's team is planning to negotiate with EMI's lawyers from January 6, 2020, to January 13, 2020. 

AllHipHop
