AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Refuses To Pay For Adopted Child's Prayer

Nolan Strong
by
-edited

Kanye West is fighting off a lawsuit claiming he stole a prayer to use on his song "Ultralight Beam."

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Kanye West is refusing to ante up any money to an adopted child whose parents claims he used her prayer without paying him.

In February, the parents of a child they adopted identified as Natalie sued Kanye West over his song "Ultralight Beam."

"Ultralight Beam," which is on Kanye's hit album The Life Of Pablo, features an amazing prayer spoken by Natalie.

According to the lawsuit, Alice Johnson, the girl's biological mother, gave Kanye permission to sample Natalie's prayer, but she had no legal rights to do so.

But Johnson was not the child's legal guardian. And she never signed a written licensing agreement, and no one has received a payment from Kanye West.

Now, Kanye West is arguing he shouldn't have to pay anything at all in new court documents obtained by AllHipHop.

Kanye claims he used the prayer on his record before Natalie filed for the proper copyright registration.

The rap star's lawyer said the prayer was first published on January 20th, 2016.

The parents claim Kanye's infringement commenced on February 14th, 2016, when he released The Life of Pablo album with “Ultralight Beam.”

The effective date of registration for the copyright on the little girl's prayer is April 21st, 2016, over two months after the release of Kanye's album.

"The Copyright Act precludes a plaintiff from obtaining statutory damages and attorneys’ fees if the infringement of the work commenced after publication and before the date of registration," argued Kanye's lawyer Katie Mellen.

Kanye West has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and is asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

The news comes on the heels of two brand new religious-themed albums from Kanye West, Jesus Is King and his most recent Jesus Is Born.

Comments
Drake Held On To Baby News Over Ruined DNA Test
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinHis legacy isn’t the baby, it’s the Blackface. Blackface is a POWERFULLY emotional statement that engrains itself into…
Lil Uzi Vert Says He Hasn't Had Sex In Two Years
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDGood for him
Two Teens Plead Guilty In Murder Of Rapper Young Greatness
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
Comment
Young Buck Spent Christmas In Prison & He'll Be There Until May
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
5
Last Reply· by
cleric
cleriche got a head shape like the alien from American Dad.
Internal Investigation Launched Over Arrest Of DaBaby
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinWhat the hell does this even mean? “She also loaded cops with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police department killed a…
EXCLUSIVE: Second Woman Accuses Damon Dash Of Sexual Assault
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
Pjohnson4all
Pjohnson4allStill dont understand what people actually get by tarnishing other peoples image. This story doesnt seem true to me. I…
Kodak Black Compares Himself To Harriet Tubman
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
antspeaks
antspeaksNIGGA PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! The only running you doin is from the booty man and the toss salad man. Harriet Tubman?…
Vic Mensa: Rap Music Is Much To Blame For Juice WRLD's Death
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Odimexy
Odimexyhttps://dev.to/lil_wayne_sleepless_mp3
Watch Rich The Kid Propose To Tori Brixx
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357he did something wrong lol
Offset Hangs Out With LL Cool J On Set Of "NCIS: Los Angeles"
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
Comment