EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart's Alleged Extortionist Is About To Take A Huge Loss

(AllHipHop News) A former friend who attempted to extort comedian Kevin Hart with a sex tape is about to pay big time.

Montia Sabbag sued Kevin Hart and his former friend/alleged extortionist, Jonathan Jackson, for $60 million in September of 2019.

Sabbag just asked for a default judgment against Jonathan Jackson, because the guy has refused to file an answer to the high-stakes lawsuit.

"Plaintiff, Montia Sabbag hereby does move and request that the Clerk now and therefore enter Default upon Defendant: Jonathan Todd Jackson, on the basis that the record in this case does not clearly confirm that the Defendant has filed any appearance herein, or has caused any attorney to file an appearance herein, let alone file any answer, response, or to otherwise plead or defend against this matter in any manner, or kind, or sort whatsoever within the time provided by the law, and that it is now nearly two (2) weeks past the time allowed," Montia Sabbag's lawyer Andrew Williams said.

Montia Sabbag's life changed in September of 2017 after Kevin Hart took to Instagram to reveal he was being extorted by someone who had a video of the "Get Hard" actor having sex with someone other than his wife, Eniko Parrish, who was pregnant as the scandal unfolded.

Shortly afterward, the "extortionist" demanded $10 million from Kevin or he would release the tapes, which he was also trying to sell to various media outlets.

In May of 2018, Jonathan Jackson, a friend and former member of Kevin's entourage, was arrested for being the culprit.

Jackson was charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

Montia Sabbag went after both men in court, claiming they were both in on a conspiracy to tape her having sex without her knowledge.

Kevin Hart addressed the scandal head-on in his six-part docu-series on Netflix titled "Don’t F**k This Up."

In the docu-series, Hart calls the scandal “lowest moment of my life”, adding, “The worst part is just knowing how you made somebody feel. When I got to see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the effect my reckless behavior had, that was crushing. That tore me up. That really tore me

Eniko Parrish also addressed the controversy, revealing someone sent her footage from the tape via social media.

“I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven/eight months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it,” she recalled. “I called him crying, I’m, like, pissed. Right then and there I kept saying, ‘How the f##k did you let that happen? You publicly humiliated me. Your whole, everything’s on Instagram, everything’s on social media."