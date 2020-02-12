AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: Kodak Black Officially Appeals His 46-Month Prison Sentence

GrouchyGreg
by
-edited

Kodak Black is trying to get his 46-month prison sentence reduced with a new appeal.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kodak Black has made good on his vow to appeal his 46-month prison sentence for lying on a form to purchase three firearms at a gunshop in Miami, Florida.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, filed his appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals today (February 12th), via his attorney Bradford Cohen.

Superimposed1581549252034
Kodak Black appeals 46-month prison sentence.

Cohen is asking for several months to be cut off of Kodak's sentence because his prior felony convictions should not have been considered when he received his sentence.

According to Kodak's argument, the trial court erred in determining he was a convicted felon for the purpose of calculating his sentence.

"The Judge overruled the Appellant’s objections to the guideline calculation and thus was assessed two more points for being a convicted felon, in essence, which the Appellant believed was error..." Bradford Cohen explained.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, has been imprisoned since May of 2019 when he was arrested shortly before the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

The rapper was originally being housed at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, where he was allegedly drugged and involved in a fight with another inmate and a guard.

Kodak eventually said he was being targeted by abuse from the correctional officers and other inmates inside of the prison because he's a famous rapper.

Kodak was eventually sent shipped off to a prison in late January after he claimed the correctional officers at the Federal Detention Center in Miami were engaged in a conspiracy to kill him in the "hell-hole" of a prison. 

Superimposed1581549313061
Comments
NY Knicks Hire Hip-Hop Brand Builder Steve Stoute To Bring Some Shine Back To Franchise
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaThis news is really interesting https://hiphopza.com/kabza-de-small-dj-maphorisa-emcimbini-ft-samthing-soweto/
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Eeeew... https://bit.ly/2HkdHWI
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaWeezy Fucking Baby!!! https://hiphopza.com/prince-kaybee-uwrongo-ft-black-motion-shimza-ami-faku/
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
4
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaGood for him https://hiphopza.com/madumane-valentines-ft-king-monada-shasha-kabza-de-small/
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Wins Victory In Nasty Battle With Lawyer Over Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Congratulations to him.. https://bit.ly/2OMVkh8
Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Denzel Curry To Battle Rico Nasty At Red Bull Zeltron World Wide San Francisco
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Jussie Smollett Indicted On Six New Charges Over Phony Hate Crime
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
2
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXJuicy about be broke as a motherf*cker