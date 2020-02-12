EXCLUSIVE: Kodak Black Officially Appeals His 46-Month Prison Sentence

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Kodak Black has made good on his vow to appeal his 46-month prison sentence for lying on a form to purchase three firearms at a gunshop in Miami, Florida.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, filed his appeal with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals today (February 12th), via his attorney Bradford Cohen.

Kodak Black appeals 46-month prison sentence.

Cohen is asking for several months to be cut off of Kodak's sentence because his prior felony convictions should not have been considered when he received his sentence.

According to Kodak's argument, the trial court erred in determining he was a convicted felon for the purpose of calculating his sentence.

"The Judge overruled the Appellant’s objections to the guideline calculation and thus was assessed two more points for being a convicted felon, in essence, which the Appellant believed was error..." Bradford Cohen explained.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, has been imprisoned since May of 2019 when he was arrested shortly before the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami.

The rapper was originally being housed at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, where he was allegedly drugged and involved in a fight with another inmate and a guard.

Kodak eventually said he was being targeted by abuse from the correctional officers and other inmates inside of the prison because he's a famous rapper.

Kodak was eventually sent shipped off to a prison in late January after he claimed the correctional officers at the Federal Detention Center in Miami were engaged in a conspiracy to kill him in the "hell-hole" of a prison.