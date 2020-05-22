AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Lawsuit Over Forced Orgy Against "Love & Hip Hop" Star Allowed To Proceed

AllHipHop Staff

Mally Mall's pockets could suffer over claims he drugged, and sexually assaulted a woman with an ex-porno star.

(AllHipHop News) Mally Mall's attempt to delay a civil suit filed against him over an alleged drug-fueled sexual assault has failed according to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

Quashay Davis is a fitness model who filed her jaw-dropping lawsuit against Mally Mall in January of 2020.

Davis maintains she flew from Dallas to Las Vegas for a meeting at Mally's house in January of 2019, simply to discuss business with the former "Love & Hip Hop" star.

She claims Mally Mall was with ex-pornstar Jayla Foxx, who supposedly admitted to serving her a mixed cocktail of Hennessey spiked with ecstasy.

Davis said she blacked out and woke up to a hypersexualized scene. According to the lawsuit, Mally Mall tried to get her to do cocaine, made her perform oral sex on him, and then roughly penetrated her.

Mally Mall, born Jamal Rashid, purportedly slapped Davis during the ordeal and warned that he would kill her if she fled, while branding her a "stupid dumb n##ger."

Quashay Davis is suing the producer for sexual assault and related tortious conduct.

Last month, Mally asked the judge to hold off on the lawsuit until the outcome of his criminal case.

Mally Mall is already looking at some time in prison for setting up shell companies to run several escort businesses in Las Vegas.

Investigators claim Mally made huge amounts of cash from his escort businesses. But he did not have the proper permits to operate his companies and was indicted for running an illegal operation from 2002 until 2014.

In October of 2019, Mally Mall pleaded guilty to the use of an interstate facility to aid in the unlawful activity of prostitution.

In court docs, he acknowledged his criminal case has nothing to do with Quashay Davis' lawsuit.

But because of the similar allegations, Mally feared the discovery process could prejudice his ability to invoke his 5th amendment right during the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Mally Mall is currently awaiting sentencing before the District Court for the District of Nevada.

Unfortunately, a judge doesn't agree and labeled his concern about incriminating himself as "too speculative" to grant him a stay.

The judge also noted Mally Mall has never replied to Quashay Davis' civil suit, which did not help his argument.

As such, Davis has been granted the right to move forward with her case against the producer.

Mally was supposed to be sentenced on May 1st, but the court's operations have been disrupted by the pandemic.

In addition to starring in "Love & Hip Hop," Mally Mall has produced for some big named rappers, including Drake, Tyga, Snoop Dogg, Game, Nipsey Hussle and others.

Mally and 50 Cent also served as executive producer of the documentary "2 Turntables and a Microphone, The Life and Death of Jam Master Jay."

