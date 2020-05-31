EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Dumping Tekashi 6ix9ine's Old Friend Who Was Stabbed In Prison

Roland "Ro Murda" Martin's chance for freedom has become a long shot.

(AllHipHop News) A former gang buddy of Tekashi 6ix9ine just suffered a major setback, caused by his own lawyer.

Roland "Ro Murda" Martin was one of the 12 defendants charged in a massive RICO case filed against Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in November of 2018.

Ro Murda was accused of terrorizing 6ix9ine's rivals, committing a robbery in Times Square for the rapper, and taking part in a melee involving Casanova, which ended in a shooting inside the Barclays Center.

As he awaited sentencing Ro Murda decided to renounce the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, and he was stabbed multiple times in retaliation for leaving the gang.

During Ro Murda's sentencing in October of 2019, Judge Engelmayer shaved two years off of his 7.5 year sentence, due to the violent assault.

In October of 2019, Ro Murda launched an appeal of his five year sentence by employing the services of a lawyer named Michael S. Schachter.

However AllHipHop has confirmed that Schachter is seeking to be released from his duty of representing Ro Murda.

Ro Murda's own lawyer believes he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning the appeal, which Schachter has deemed as frivolous shot at freedom.

"The District Court’s sentence of 66 months’ imprisonment was 11

months lower than the low end of the stipulated and correctly calculated applicable Guidelines range of 77 to 96 months’ imprisonment, and was therefore reasonable," Schachter explained.

Schachter believes Ro Murda's sentence was more than fair, given his past criminal history.

"The Court considered the fact that participation in the racketeering conspiracy was [Ro Murda's] eighth criminal conviction, that his criminal history spans from 1998 through 2019, that [Ro Murda's] criminal record predates his involvement with Nine Trey, and that previous sentences of probation and incarceration had not deterred [Ro Murda] from engaging in additional criminal conduct," Schachter revealed.

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine, who decided to cooperate, received a reduced sentence and scored an early release from prison to resume his lucrative rap career.

And of course he continues to gloat in his wealth and fame.

Earlier this week, Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a picture of himself surrounded by his high-end customized Lamborghinis and Ferraris, while clowning other rappers for having to rent their cars.

However despite the taunting, like Ro Murda, Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be acutely aware of the real threat against his life.

While he gloated about his riches, Tekashi 6ix9ine adorned himself in a bulletproof vest.