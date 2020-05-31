AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Dumping Tekashi 6ix9ine's Old Friend Who Was Stabbed In Prison

Nolan Strong

Roland "Ro Murda" Martin's chance for freedom has become a long shot.

(AllHipHop News) A former gang buddy of Tekashi 6ix9ine just suffered a major setback, caused by his own lawyer.

Roland "Ro Murda" Martin was one of the 12 defendants charged in a massive RICO case filed against Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in November of 2018.

Ro Murda was accused of terrorizing 6ix9ine's rivals, committing a robbery in Times Square for the rapper, and taking part in a melee involving Casanova, which ended in a shooting inside the Barclays Center.

As he awaited sentencing Ro Murda decided to renounce the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, and he was stabbed multiple times in retaliation for leaving the gang.

During Ro Murda's sentencing in October of 2019, Judge Engelmayer shaved two years off of his 7.5 year sentence, due to the violent assault.

In October of 2019, Ro Murda launched an appeal of his five year sentence by employing the services of a lawyer named Michael S. Schachter.

However AllHipHop has confirmed that Schachter is seeking to be released from his duty of representing Ro Murda.

Ro Murda's own lawyer believes he has a snowball's chance in hell of winning the appeal, which Schachter has deemed as frivolous shot at freedom.

"The District Court’s sentence of 66 months’ imprisonment was 11

months lower than the low end of the stipulated and correctly calculated applicable Guidelines range of 77 to 96 months’ imprisonment, and was therefore reasonable," Schachter explained.

Schachter believes Ro Murda's sentence was more than fair, given his past criminal history.

"The Court considered the fact that participation in the racketeering conspiracy was [Ro Murda's] eighth criminal conviction, that his criminal history spans from 1998 through 2019, that [Ro Murda's] criminal record predates his involvement with Nine Trey, and that previous sentences of probation and incarceration had not deterred [Ro Murda] from engaging in additional criminal conduct," Schachter revealed.

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine, who decided to cooperate, received a reduced sentence and scored an early release from prison to resume his lucrative rap career.

And of course he continues to gloat in his wealth and fame.

Earlier this week, Tekashi 6ix9ine posted a picture of himself surrounded by his high-end customized Lamborghinis and Ferraris, while clowning other rappers for having to rent their cars.

However despite the taunting, like Ro Murda, Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be acutely aware of the real threat against his life.

While he gloated about his riches, Tekashi 6ix9ine adorned himself in a bulletproof vest.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Faith Beats Up Stevie J And Now She Faces Prison

Faith Evans and Stevie J having some serious troubles in their marriage after an argument turned violent earlier this week.

AllHipHop Staff

Birdman And Slim Cover Rent For Tentants in New Orleans

The brothers are doing the right thing with their millions, by helping financially strapped you residence in New Orleans with their rent.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Wayne Insinuates Blacks To Blame For George Floyd's Death

Lil Wayne kicks it with Fat Joe and weighs in on the death of rapper, Big Floyd, who was killed by the cops in Minneapolis.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

MaRReRoBaYouBrAt

Tony Yayo Snaps On DMX Over G-Unit Mix-Up

The Hip-Hop veteran apparently confused two members of G-Unit group during a debate with Fatman Scoop.

Maria Myraine

by

ZUBU7

Actor Shameik Moore Suggests Rosa Parks Should Have Taken A Cab

Shameik Moore wants the black community to stop blaming police brutality on racism, and some of his "fans" want to cancel the actor.

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Dr. Dre Applauds White People For Protesting George Floyd's Death

Dr. Dre sat down with rap star Lil Wayne to discuss politics on the 6th episode of Young Money radio.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine "GOOBA" Yanked From YouTube Over Theft Claim

An artist known as Magix Enga has lodged a copyright claim against Tekashi 6ix9ine, claiming the rainbow-haired rapper stole his big comeback record "GOOBA."

AllHipHop Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Ponders BMF Name Change

Big Meech wants to be known for more than being an infamous drug lord, and he's pondering taking the BMF name in a brand new direction.

Nolan Strong

by

ZUBU7

Killer Mike And T.I. Quell Violent Uprisings In Atlanta, Via "Wakanda" Comparisons & Emotional Pleas

The aftermath of George Floyd continues to be felt and some rappers are trying to stop the violence.

AllHipHop Staff

by

moose489

T.I. Goes After Trump For Perverting One Of His Best Known Hits!

T.I. and President Donald Trump could be heading for a legal showdown over the POTUS using one of the Atlanta rap star's biggest hits for his own political gain!

Maria Myraine