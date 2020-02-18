AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE LeBron James Sued For $33 Million For Allegedly Stealing Slogan

Nolan Strong
by
-edited

LeBron James is accused of taking the "I Am More Than An Athlete Phrase" from a tiny non-profit.

(AllHipHop News) Basketball star LeBron James is being accused of stealing the slogan for his Uninterrupted brand from a tiny non-profit in a new lawsuit.

Game Plan Inc. claims they have been using the slogan "I Am More Than An Athlete" since 2017 when they used the phrase to market a line of t-shirts to raise money.

The Maryland-based organization's lawsuit claims that in October of 2017, the organization sent a group of children to watch the Washington Wizards take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The kids wore their shirts emblazoned with the slogan courtside, while they met with Washington Wizards' star John Wall.

Superimposed1582058407002

The Game Plan's problems with LeBron James started a few months later in February of 2018.

That is when the NBA superstar got into a spat with right-wing talking head Laura Ingraham over her "shut up and dribble" comments directed towards James' intelligence.

In response to “shut up and dribble,” LeBron James posted a picture to his Instagram account, capturing a neon light sign bearing the words “I AM MORE THAN AN ATHLETE."

LeBron went on to use the slogan as the catchphrase for his Uninterrupted brand to sell T-shirts, hoodies and more merchandise with big partners like Nike, ESPN, and the popular "NBA 2K" game.

Game Plan is seeking no less than $33 million. 

Superimposed1582058279359
Comments
Wu-Tang To Play Epic Concert With Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
2
Last Reply· by
joanmelda
joanmeldaIt is undisputed that Psychology Writing Help Services pose challenges for students because preparation takes into…
Young M.A.'s Love For Sex Toys Leads To Big Deal
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
4
Last Reply· by
xxLajitxx
xxLajitxxWow. Man check this out. Sodom and Gomorrah are places they are not people so they could not be gay. How are you talkin…
T-Pain Puts Business Skills To Use With Acquisition Of Offensive Domain Name
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
66
Last Reply· by
joanmelda
joanmelda When students seek our Psychology Research Paper Writing Services from us, they are assured to receive the best Online…
Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinThis has become her gimmick.
Damon Dash Wants Hundreds-Of-Thousands From Ex-Wife Rachel Roy's Business
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinDAMN DAME you are living in a courtroom these day's!!! You better pray this suit works out for you because your…
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Explains How Being A Father Impacted His 'Artist 2.0' Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Fatherhood changes everyone.. https://bit.ly/2vFQSdB
Jussie Smollett Attackers Planning To Testify Against Disgraced Actor
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
9
Last Reply· by
Mickey2942
Mickey2942Lying to police officers should get a pass? Creating a false hate crime, with a noose? If you don't realize how…
Are Metro Boomin & 21 Savage Set To Drop The Sequel To 'Savage Mode'?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinRighty O mate.
Eminem’s ‘Rap God’ Music Video Passes 1 Billion Views On YouTube
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
PointGuard_QB
PointGuard_QBIf you are black just do a song with a huge white artist..