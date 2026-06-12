EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Co-Defendants OTF DeDe, Browneyez, Try To Distance Themselves From Rapper

Lil Durk co-defendants OTF DeDe and Browneyez are demanding separate trials, saying new murder charges have nothing to do with them.

Two of Lil Durk‘s co-defendants want out of his trial, and they filed paperwork on June 10 to make it happen.

OTF DeDe (Deandre Wilson) and Browneyez (David Lindsey) renewed their motion to sever, arguing the government’s Third Superseding Indictment has buried them in murders they had nothing to do with.

The hearing is scheduled for July 1 before Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles.

The new indictment, dropped on June 3, formally charges four violent acts as part of what prosecutors are calling the Banks Gang Enterprise.

Those acts are a February 2019 attempted murder in Atlanta, a May 2021 attempted murder of Quando Rondo in Blackshear, Georgia, the January 2022 murder of Stephon Mack in Chicago, and the August 2022 Beverly Hills gas station shooting that killed Lul Pab instead of the intended target, Quando Rondo.

DeDe and Browneyez are not named in the Atlanta shooting at all. The Chicago murder is attributed to unnamed co-conspirators, and the only thing linking DeDe to it is that he showed up weeks later at a music video shoot where Durk Banks had $1 million in cash on display.

Their lawyers call that a stretch. The motion argues that a staged cash display is standard in Hip-Hop video production and proves nothing about criminal intent. It also notes that this same court already found that footage of people holding guns and cash is “clearly prejudicial” to defendants.

The jury will hear it all anyway if the trials stay joined.

The defense says no limiting instruction from the judge can fix the problem. Jurors will sit through detailed testimony about shootings and murders allegedly tied directly to Lil Durk, then be asked to set all of it aside when judging DeDe and Browneyez on their own conduct.

The motion calls that approach “hope,” not real compartmentalization. Judge Fitzgerald denied the first severance bid in February but acknowledged at the time that the motion had been “considerably stronger” before the Chicago murder was pulled from the case. That murder is now back and formally charged.

Prosecutors say they are ready to go to trial on August 20, 2026.