EXCLUSIVE: Lil Nas X Offers Up Flamenco Music Defense In Battle For Millions Over "Rodeo"

Lil Nas X is claiming his hit single "Rodeo" was inspired by another genre of music!

(AllHipHop News) Millions of dollars are at stake as Lil Nas X fights off a claim he stole his hit single "Rodeo."

A chunk of the genre-bending country rapper's fortune will be determined by the definition of another music genre - Flamenco music.

In October of 2019, a songwriter named Brandon Lee sued Lil Nas X and Cardi b, claiming a piece of his song "gwenxdonlee4-142" incorporated into a tune called "Broad Day" by PuertoReefa & Sakrite Duexe.

Brandon Lee maintains the rapper ripped off "Broad Day" and turned it into "Rodeo." The song was featured on Lil Nas X's debut EP 7, which included the massive hit single "Old Town Road."

Lil Nas X's lawyers do not dispute there are similar chord progressions in "Broad Day" and "Rodeo." But the song was created independently from and without knowledge of the existence of Lee's song.

But they are not actionable, because the chord changes are “generic” in the context of Flamenco music, which inspired both songs. Thus, the case is not just about comparing two songs and looking for substantial similarities.

The entire matter will require music experts to decide to what extent those similarities are the result of creative artistic expression, and what ones are generic to Flamenco music.

Lil Nas X his lawyers have been wrangling with Lee's attorneys, over proposed dates for musicologists to complete their expert discovery.

Brandon Lee's lawyers claim the coronavirus has delayed their report, while Lil Nas X's lawyers have already completed an expert analysis.

Lil Nas X's lawyers are ready immediately via video conferencing, however, Lee's attorneys want another three months to submit a report because his musicologist is sheltered in place in Washington D.C. and is unable to travel to access his files in Texas.

Lil Nas X's lawyers are asking a judge to move up the due date from August 18th to June 19th.