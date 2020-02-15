AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo Says Verbal Attack On Postmates Driver Over Food Protected By Free Speech

Nolan Strong
Rap star Lizzo is fighting back in a lawsuit filed by a Postmates driver who claims the rapper ruined her life over a botched food delivery.

(AllHipHop News) Lizzo is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed against her for attacking a Postmates driver on Twitter.

In September of 2017, the rapper called out a Postmates driver named Tiffany Wells, by posting her picture, in a rant accusing of stealing her food.

Lizzo may have apologized, but Tiffany Wells filed her lawsuit anyway, claiming the social media shenanigans pretty much ruined her life.

The rapper just filed her reply to the allegations and she believes she was well within her Constitutional rights.

"Defendant alleges that the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America and other protections for free speech bar this cause of action," Lizzo's lawyer Joanna M. Hill argued.

The beef between Lizzo and Tiffany Wells started when the rapper was staying at the Revere Hotel under the alias "Bonnie V."

Lizzo worked up an appetite, so she used the Postmates app to order a feast from a restaurant called Luke's Lobster in Boston, Massachusetts.

Postmates driver Tiffany Wells arrived with Lizzo's food when she allegedly had some trouble contacting the rapper, so she left after 5 minutes to ensure the food didn't get cold - as per company policy.

The miscommunication sent Lizzo into an angry rage and she accused Tiffany Wells of making off with her grub.

"Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” Lizzo wrote. "The front desk told me she walked in, clocked it as delivered, then walked out with food in hand. Her phone never rang, Postmates couldn’t contact her either. She clearly knew what she was doing and I just don’t want someone else to get they s##t stole too."

Lizzo eventually apologized when she realized her mistake, but by then, the damage was done.

"I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door."

But Tiffany sued the rapper in November of 2019, saying she was so traumatized by the incident, that she had to quit Postmates over death threats and out of concern for her safety.

Tiffany Wells is suing Lizzo for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. However, Lizzo maintains her Tweets are protected by the Constitution of the United States.

Lizzo is asking a judge to dismiss Tiffany Wells's lawsuit, in addition to making her fork over an undisclosed amount for her lawyer bill to fight the case.

