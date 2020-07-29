EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

(AllHipHop News) Harlem rapper Loon is celebrating his freedom today (July 29th), after serving almost 10 years in prison for dealing heroin.

In June of 2020, Loon filed for a compassionate release with the help of activist/producer Weldon Angelos.

The rapper cited his good behavior and some health concerns due to an outbreak of the coronavirus at FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, Florida.

"The Court finds that a sentence reduction would neither minimize the seriousness of defendant's offense nor frustrate the promotion of respect for the law and the goals of punishment," said Judge Terrence W. Boyle. "[Loon] has been in custody for over eight years. During that time, he has maintained good prison conduct."

Loon plans on laying low and taking care of his mom now that he is a free man.

"My mother recently had a heart attack and had to get surgery and get a loop recorder implantation. She is in her late 60s. I've already lost my grandfather since I've been incarcerated and do not wish to lose her before my release. She could use my assistance to help care for her. My Grandmother is 90, and she is also ailing," Loon said.

Loon, born Chauncey Hawkins, was a member of Diddy's Bad Boy camp and hit big with his singles "I Need A Girl (Part 1 & 2)."

His career came off the rails in 2011 in Brussels, Belgium, after he was busted abroad for conspiring to traffic several kilos of heroin in the United States.

In July of 2013, Loon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

While locked up, Loon converted to Islam, changed his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith, gave up rap and turned his life around.

In April of 2019, producer Weldon Angelos launched a nonprofit organization called the Weldon Project, with a mission statement to enforce the First Step Act, which was signed by President Trump in 2018.

The First Step Act expanded compassionate release eligibility for prisoners and the right to appeal denials of prisoner's requests for compassionate release to a court, as opposed to the Federal Bureau of Prisons

Weldon Angelos, who served 13 years for selling small amounts of cannabis, has worked with Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and many others.

After the First Step Act was passed, Angelos' first mission was Loon's case. Angelos gathered high-profile industry names like Kevin Garnett, Faith Evans, Steve Lobel and others to co-sign a petition that was eventually sent to President Donald Trump.

Today, Weldon Angelos hard work on behalf of Loon paid off, when Judge Boyle released the rapper from prison to avoid catching COVID-19 and for his good behavior.

"[Loon] has taken numerous classes, including drug education classes. His institutional record demonstrates his ability and desire to conform his behavior to the law and that the sentencing goals of punishment and deterrence have been achieved," Judge Boyle concluded.

The judge reduced Loon's sentence to time served and ordered him released from custody.