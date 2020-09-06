EXCLUSIVE: Man Wants Millions For Discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God

A man who is credited with discovering XXXTentacion & Ski Mask The Slump God is suing for millions but does he have a case?

(AllHipHop News) A man who says he discovered XXXTentacion and Ski Mask The Slump God believes he is being cut out his portion of earnings from both of the rappers' lucrative careers.

Bruce Desiste insists he introduced XXXTentacion and Ski Mask The Slump God to their manager, Solomon Sobande, who handles manages their careers through his company Sounds Music Group.

Desiste, who is known around Florida as Krida (Kritter) declared he introduced Solomon Sobande to both rappers in 2015. He says he was super tight with XXXTentacion, and he even paid for his bail after one of his arrests in 2016.

Desiste maintains Sobande was not interested in managing either of the rappers. Bur his persistence paid off for both rappers, who eventually signed on with Sobande's company, Sounds Music Group and went on to become international stars

Desiste claims he entered into an oral agreement with Sobande, who agreed to pay him 20% of the gross earnings.

And, according to Desiste, Sounds Music Group ultimately entered into a written agreement on March 6, 2017.

Desiste was paid on four different occasions: $5,000, $5,000, $10,000 and $20,000 during in 2017. Yet he insists he never received paperwork with proper accounting to tally up the amount of money that was due to him.

Since then he has received nothing, even though Sounds Music Group has allegedly raked in at least $10 million for managing the rappers.

Bruce "Krida" Desiste is after more than $2 million in commissions. And, Sobande's own words could come back to haunt him.

Sobande did an interview with Billboard magazine where he confirmed Desiste's claim of discovering XXXTentacion, although he took credit for finding Ski Mask The Slump God in a porno house in Fort Lauderdale.