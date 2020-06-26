EXCLUSIVE: Media Banned From Recording George Floyd Murder Pretrial Hearings

Media outlets will not be able to bring their cameras or recorders into the court during the pretrial proceedings for the four cops accused of killing George Floyd.

(AllHipHop News) Media outlets clamoring to cover the George Floyd murder case can forget about bringing their cameras into the court, for now anyway.

Over the past several weeks, dozens of media outlets have submitted applications to allow cameras into court to broadcast the pretrial proceedings of the four suspects accused of killing George Floyd.

However, Judge Peter A. Cahill ruled that the case has drawn so much publicity, that any more would make it impossible for Derek Chauvin,

Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng to get a fair trial.

"Given that this is a case that has already received substantial pretrial media coverage, the Court finds that audio or video coverage of the pretrial hearings in this case...would risk tainting a potential Hennepin County jury pool. In addition, not all parties consent, as required by the rule," Judge Peter A. Cahill said in his ruling today (June 26th).

Now media outlets will be barred from taking their cameras and audio devices into court for any pretrial hearings and the only official recordings will come from the court.

Interestingly, it was the state who objected to such coverage and called for a ban on audio and visual devices from the court.

According to court documents, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Kiernan Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are fine with having the pretrial proceedings recorded.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder for killing George Floyd on May 25th, by kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes 26 seconds.

Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao were locked up for standing by idle as Chauvin choked the life out of "Big Floyd."

The trio is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.