AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Label 1501 Certified Asks Courts To Force Rapper To Renegotiate

AllHipHop Staff

Megan Thee Stallion is still battling her record label 1501 Certified, over a contract she inked when she was 20.

(AllHipHop News) Megan Thee Stallion may have won a victory in the first round of a $1 million legal battle with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, but the case is far from being settled.

The "Hot Girl Summer" star is locked in a dispute with 1501 Certified boss Carl Crawford and rap mogul J. Prince over a contract she signed when she was 20-years-old.

The legal issues between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment erupted in March, after Megan Thee Stallion inked a management deal with Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation.

Megan claims the label bosses were trying to block the launch of her new material because she wants to renegotiate an "unfair" contract she signed five years ago.

Megan won a temporary restraining order against 1501 executives on March 2nd, giving her the green light to move forward with the release of her nine-track project called Suga.

Almost a month after the release of Suga, Carl Crawford is still trying to force Megan into arbitration to handle the dispute, per the terms of their original contract.

Earlier this week, 1501 Certified filed new documents outlining their reasons why Megan needs to sit down at the negotiating table to hash things out instead of trying the case in front of a judge. 

Superimposed1586050417961
Superimposed1586050633408

"Nothing in [Megan's] response overcomes the requirements of theArbitration Clause or the strong presumption in favor of arbitration. The Court should grant [1501's] Motion, compel arbitration of [Megan's] claims, and stay this case," argued Tom Van Arsdel, who is repping 1501 Certified in the lawsuit.

Both Carl Crawford and J. Prince claim Megan Thee Stallion allowed Roc Nation's to "brainwash" her into pursuing the legal action.

Megan shot back, claiming her deal was grossly unfair and accused Carl Crawford and J. Prince of bullying her, in an attempt to get her to back out of the lawsuit.

J. Prince disputed Megan's "slanderous lies" in the court filing in a lengthy response posted on Twitter.

J. Prince maintains Megan's record contract, which grants her a "40 percent profit share," which is a "great deal" particularly for a rising artist without an album.

Both men are trying to renegotiate to avoid a war with Jay-Z because J. Prince believed he was unaware of the full extent of the dispute.

Roc Nation representatives have yet to comment on the remarks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Could Lose Millions For Illegally Streaming Movie

Damon Dash pockets could be raided for more millions by attorney an attorney who says the rap mogul illegally streamed "Mafietta" and ruined the movie.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Fizzydagasty

Young Thug Says He Has Lost $5 Million Due To Pandemic

Young Thug is taking care of his parents during the quarantine and thinks he might spend $2 million on their care so far.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

MattBane

Playboi Carti Busted With Guns, Xanax, Codeine And Oxy

His manager said he has been released from jail. No word as to if he returned to his Buckhead home, where he lives with his girlfriend, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

wikirise

Jeezy Calls Out Trump For Being Ego Driven In Crisis

Jeezy popped up on Ari Melber's show on MSNBC and had some words for President Donald Trump.

Fatima Barrie

by

MattBane

Cardi B Donates 20,000 Vegan Meal Supplements To NYC Medical Staff

Cardi B is doing her part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic sweeping New York.

Fatima Barrie

by

Fizzydagasty

Yaya Mayweather Arrested For Stabbing During Fight Over NBA Youngboy

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya has run into trouble for reportedly stabbing a young woman who happens to be NBA Youngboy's baby's mother.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Simmons Teams With Superstar Comedians For Def Comedy Jam Fundraiser

Def Comedy Jam returns with a special coronavirus fundraiser.

Fatima Barrie

Will Smith Launching New Stand-up Comedy Series "This Joka"

Will Smith will explore the world of comedy in a new series called "This Joka."

AllHipHop Staff

by

charlly

Mozzy Looks Into His Own Mental Health With 'Untreated Trauma' Web Series

The 'Beyond Bulletproof' album creator opens up about the death of his grandmother.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

Drake Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With "Toosie Slide" Video

Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in TikTok friendly new video for Kobe for "Toosie Slide."

AllHipHop Staff