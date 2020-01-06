AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: NFL Star Antonio Brown Talks New Single And Reveals Plans For His Record Label

GrouchyGreg
by
-edited

Antonio Brown is very serious about his rap career, and now he's launching a label to sign other artists too.

(AllHipHop News) NFL star Antonio Brown launched his rap career over the weekend with the release of his new single "Whole Lotta Money."

Brown connected with hit producer Reazy Renegade to craft his first song, which made the headlines over the weekend when the track dropped.

Today (January 6th), AB followed up the single with an official video for "Whole Lotta Money," which highlights lots of booty, as well as the flashy football star rhyming about his wealth and status.

Antonio Brown isn't just another football player-turned-rapper.

He also happens to be a former team member of "The Warriors," the legendary youth football team founded, coached and mentored by Miami rap legend Uncle Luke.

"I started rapping to be able to express myself within a form of art," Antonio Brown explained to AllHipHop.com about his new career as a rapper. 

"Many people don’t know my story. A lot of people don’t know I got shot in Liberty City, they don’t know my struggles or my past. The media controls the story and music allows me to write out a narrative," Antonio Brown told AllHipHop.com.

And for those questioning his dedication to Hip-Hop, Antonio Brown is so serious about pursuing his rap career that he is financing the releases through the label he just established, CAB Records. 

According to Antonio, CAB Records will be signing artists in early 2020, as he ramps up plans to grow the imprint.

"The label plans are to grow as a business and continue to put out great content for the culture," Antonio Brown told AllHipHop.com. "CAB Records, Inc will eventually sign other artists and grow with them. We want to change our lives and the lives around us."

