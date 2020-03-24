EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutor Fights Tekashi 6ix9ine's Release Over Coronavirus Fear

The lead prosecutor who sent Tekashi 6ix9ine to the slammer is denying the rapper's bid to get out of prison over fears of the coronavirus.

Yesterday (March 23rd), Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer filed documents seeking to spring the rapper from an undisclosed prison in New York a few months early, because his history with asthma puts him at risk of catching the coronavirus.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, has an official release date of July 31st, 2020, after he was sentenced to two years for racketeering with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hoping to be released immediately since he was experiencing shortness of breath and other symptoms he believed were consistent with the coronavirus.

Prosecutor Geoffrey Berman just fired back at the rapper and is opposing his bid for freedom.

"Although the defendant’s medical condition makes him an at-risk individual with respect to the COVID-19 virus, the facility where the defendant is housed has been treating his condition," Geoffrey Berman said in a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer today.

According to Berman, the undisclosed location housing Tekashi 6ix9ine has a plan in place to separate and treat inmates suspected of contracting the virus.

Geoffrey Berman, who led the prosecution of Tekashi 6ix9ine and 11 other members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods is asking to keep the rap star behind bars to serve out the rest of his sentence.

"Accordingly, because the Government is unaware of any authority that would permit the Court to temporarily release the defendant pending the result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and because the facility has been managing the defendant’s asthma condition, the Government opposes the defendant’s request for early release,' Geoffrey Berman wrote the judge.