AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Concerned About R. Kelly's Reading Issues & Demand Video Conference

Nolan Strong
by

R. Kelly wanted to skip a videoconference to plead not guilty in writing over charges he helped Aaliyah get a fake I.D., but prosecutors have some concerns.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's attempt to waive his arraignment in writing has failed miserably, and it's all because of an alleged reading disability.

Last week, R. Kelly was hit with a superseding 12-count indictment with a new charge of bribery, over allegations he helped orchestrate the purchase of a fake I.D. so he could marry the late singer Aaliyah.

R. Kelly, who is sitting in prison in the Cook County Jail in Chicago, claimed he was too scared to fly to a hearing in New York to face the new allegation.

Last week, he took it a step further when his lawyer Steven Greenberg asked the court if R. Kelly could just skip the entire arraignment and plead not guilty in writing.

Greenberg admitted he had to read the complaint to the troubled R&B singer, who supposedly completely "understood" the indictment.

"I have met with Mr. Kelly, provided him with a copy of the Superseding Indictment, read it to him, and made sure that he understands it," R. Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg revealed in court last week.

But U.S. Prosecutors trying R. Kelly are not taking any chances.

"Attorneys for the defendant have previously stated that the defendant 'suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read,' and that 'in essence he cannot," wrote U.S. Prosecutor Richard P. Donoghue. "Accordingly, the government submits that an arraignment by video will best ensure that the defendant has a sufficient understanding of the charges returned against him."

Prosecutors are demanding R. Kelly be ordered to attend the conference on December 18th. 

Comments (111)
No. 1-23
jayiu
jayiu

just leave him alone the shit is so old now they wanna speak up all they want is some attention and y'all giving it to them like come stop this dumbass shit bro damn

KEQMAC
KEQMAC

I’m so fukn tired of every time I type n on my fone R Kelly update or R Kelly news n he’s being charge wit a new charge sum bs charge decades old charge it’s so damn sad how a black successful man cnt win out here these females knew damn well wat they were doin n so did their parents their saying these females was underage how the hell was they able 2 travel on planes n trains however tha fuk they got wit R Kelly he didn’t put a gun 2 not 1 of those females heads they willing traveled 2 be wit him lied abt their ages not 1 of these females innocent or their parents everybody want money n I’m so sick of ppl willing 2 testify against him nd saying n tha same breath I dnt wanna see him locked up bs their testimony is helping convict him n send him 2 prison 4 a long time leave tha damn man tha fuk alone shit wtf

Corey30
Corey30

To be real it is a racist thing 30/40 years now somebody touched you come on

Corey30
Corey30

One thing that people don’t really understand is that when you a black person that become famous they are already out to get you and bring you down in every way that they can! If you was supposed to did this 30/40 years ago but now you older the law can go all way back and just charge you we have a fucked up world! Rather you did it or not they don’t no all they is the color of your skin them can be all lies! Because if it really happened why take so long to say something you can do it when it happened! It all a money thing

Shae33
Shae33

@ Jamjroge.. To take the innocence of someone is never acceptable

Bishopbill
Bishopbill

All these fans making excuses for him, smh. A person can be talented AND still do horrible things. It's not either or. The man is guilty and a serial predator.

One of his victims I went to elementary school with I personally knew her. She wasn't on the docuseries although she was mentioned and a picture of her from when she was a teenager was shown. She has had to change her name to avoid media attention.

Another one of his victims that was in the docuseries but didn't speak a young man I know went to high school junior prom with her and she confessed to him directly that Kelly had sex with her.

It's not about what the teenage victims were after fame, money, etc. Kelly was and is the adult it was his responsibility, not theirs, to reject their advances even if they were butt naked with their legs spread.

He had sex with minors illegally and he knew full well it was illegal, period. All of his defenders in these comments are exactly why young girls and boys in the black community have been getting molested by uncles, cousins and even parents for generations.

All we do is blame the victims of perverts and try to keep our kids away from them once it's known that Uncle Chester is a child molester.

We almost never sought any justice or retribution for the victims. We just did the same thing we're doing now slut shame them and tell them they are more responsible than the adult for what happened to them. It's utterly ridiculous.

R. Kelly is NOT a victim. What he has shown, he is now reaping. What goes around comes around. I have no sympathy for a person like him who refuses to admit and feel remorse for the things he had willingly chosen to do.

Jamjroge
Jamjroge

Thee without sin cast the first stone... none of us can

tomie1969
tomie1969

Please let's tell the truth this is about race, this is about money. I'm not demeaning the things that happened. But my question has always remained why aren't the parents sitting in someone's jail for being complacent in the alleged crimes, and there just that until proven. Don't say there true because an TV program says so. This is bill Cosby all over again. And systematic take down of African American icons. Most of what I'm hearing is years old, at no time am I condoning anything I'm talking common sense. I thought there was such a thing as statue of limitations so why are they trying to charge him with Alliah. Seems to me there just stacking the deck against him. Now the big question is who's next who are they going to come after? Sorry I've found fault with this from day one yes they were crimes but something I may have done years ago no "hell yes he has major issues" but how old are These crime's. And why aren't the parents being charged with anything.

Jazzy357
Jazzy357

In my opinion it’s all about money these parents is guilty for allowing their children to be exposed to this environment. Honestly nobody can say what happened that’s not an eye witness to the allegations we are speaking only on the evidence that being presented. If the victim’s have change their statements publicly they are not credible anymore this an attempt of the adversary to blemish our black men character and publicly humiliate Mr.Kelly and opportunity for the people involved to make money release R.Kelly let this man be great. If R. Kelly go to prison behind this the parents need to go as well for not protecting the kids.

Lovely3
Lovely3

My opinion, all these females are doing this trying to come up, sitting back watching this bull shit, these females are not innocent, and alot of people believe what these women are saying, I don't never have, on my heart, I hate to say this to you hater's he is going to walk, they're making a zoo out of this scandal

Tammy sue
Tammy sue

I actually believe he is innocent and being discriminated against okay! Alleyahs passed away and her parents have asked her name be left out of this, that's not being done! Jerhonda Pace admitted on the "Surviving R Kelly" series she lied and told him she was 19 to start, if she ever even was with him before she was 18. Personally I think the girls just an all out liar living in a soap opera dream world. Now Dominique, Azriel and Joycelyn have all stated publicly on video they're not brain washed or being abused! All 3 said their parents are doing this for money! Now I'll admit that's an atypical relationship, but it's their relationship and they should have the right to privacy. Now concerning Sparkles niece the 5th amendment of the Constitution says people are not supposed to be tried for same crime twice! Why shouldn't R Kelly's constitutional rights be respected as much as anyone elses? I understand there's no statue of limitations on rape, but there is on bribery! Concerning video tapes, I don't believe it's possible to say 100% how old a female is if she's 16 or 17 or beyond a shadow of a doubt when the tape was filmed! So yes I believe he's innocent and he's discriminated against and it bothers me to see the black community behind this saying it's okay for his constitutional rights to be ignored.

Nicrellim
Nicrellim

First off R. Kelly is a child predator. People can say leave this man alone all they want. He has been doing these things for longer than any of us know. This man himself is on camera saying they should have done this 30 years ago. This man is not innocent at all. He wasn't innocent when he was in court the first time when everyone in the court room including the judge could see that that was R. Kelly and Sparkles niece on that video. He walked away without a problem in the world. Now is his time to pay for his crimes, he is not invincible. Every dog has his day. For those of you who think this man is not a real life monster you are choosing not to see the truth and pattern of lies. He did not do this this long by himself a lot of money hungry adults helped him molest children. They will pay too in this life or the next. Would he still be innocent if it were your daughter?

Emoney573
Emoney573

Let's keep it real just for a minute. I've read everyone's comments and some I agree with and some I don't. 1st off this is not a race case. Black or White this could happen to anyone BUT this is some bullshit. R. Kelly been making hits since 89 and a lot of us have followed his success. 2. With success comes wealth which attracts majority of the females in the world today. 3. Despite what people all of a sudden thinks if this man was as bad as they say then why wait till he's over 50 to catch him up in it? Same with Bill Cosby. I don't believe he's totally innocent of some things but I don't believe for one minute that this is not all for money. A lot of stars get caught up because they have sexual relations with these money hungry females and soon as the female don't get what she want then they pull the rape card. That's bullshit! Now you wanna speak on Aaliyah and she been dead over 10 years let her RIP. Do I believe R. Kelly is completely innocent.. No.. But I don't believe he's what everyone is making him out to be either. You certainly wasn't criticism him when you was listening to his music and making babies.

Reubenwilliam
Reubenwilliam

There's never gonna be and equality of the sexual relationship of mr Kelly and mr Weinstein in the matter of who.got taken advantage of or violated, let the judicial system do its job, if you look at these women they're all grown women seeking fame and fortune,nobody forced them to be with mr .Kelly or mr.weinstein, and the parents of these. Girls.are a disgrace as parents, they sell out their daughters then cry wolf.

kelly or Weinstein

Robbiedoo
Robbiedoo

It's really getting old, everytime someone gets in trouble, this generation wants to use the race card. He is in jail because of his own malicious deeds. To prove my point, did you all argue about Harvey Weinstein? Exactly!

Srdavis
Srdavis

They really need to leave him alone how u gonna bring up aaliyah she been dead for yrs she cant speak on that.

Arnold Martin
Arnold Martin
Jj6
Jj6 said: Leave this man alone and lock everyone up since they all have a story 2 tell

Through the first stones

Arnold Martin
Arnold Martin
Jj6
Jj6 said: Leave this man alone and lock everyone up since they all have a story 2 tell

O j,bill Cosby, Michael Jackson, r Kelly scandalized by the black mans best friend whites who have a record oflychlng and killing black men this is their agenda thank you porn is dangerous they are our loving best friends

Give it 2 u REAL
Give it 2 u REAL

A willing participant is not a victim period. Kellz is guilty of one thing..selling pipe dreams, and men do that everyday all day. These women and older teenage girls pursued these relationships for various reasons. #1 being money and fame. If thats the case just about every man in America would be behind bars. For them to dig up things related to a person who is no longer living to speak for herself shows the plot behind this investigation.

AboutTheTruth
AboutTheTruth

Stop defending him...he is not the victim!

This is why allot of ppl do not come forward when they are preyed on because they are victimized.

And yes he is well known, but can still escape to a Country to run from his crimes.

Please don't act like these charges are a surprise...we are heard stories but everyone looked away because he produced hits..

#ThinkOfTheVictims

Marycrawford
Marycrawford

They need to leave R Kelly alone .I'm so sick of Satan and his disciples trying to bring this man down.this is just a test Robert .go through it.be strong and hold on. God is right there with you. He said he will never leave you nor forsake you.those demons will not win .

Paulghuber
Paulghuber

This man should have been given bond a long time ago. He was/is no flight risk. My grandmother an old white woman, were she still alive, would have recognized him. Furthermore, how can.he possibly ever get a fair trial after all this negative publicity. He can't. This old.white boy says : Free R Kelly Now !

Jj6
Jj6

Leave this man alone and lock everyone up since they all have a story 2 tell

