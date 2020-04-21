EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Could Be Freed As Coronavirus Closes In On Inmates At MCC

R. Kelly could be getting out of MCC in Chicago because of a serious outbreak inside of the jail.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly just might be released from the MCC jail in Chicago, because the coronavirus is closing in on the R & B singer.

Lead prosecutor U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue confirmed the disease is spreading throughout MCC, where at least 6 inmates have already tested positive.

"Yesterday, legal counsel for MCC Chicago confirmed that an inmate on the defendant’s floor had been taken to the hospital and tested positive for COVID-19," prosecutor Richard Donoghue stated.

R. Kelly's lawyers have been pleading with a judge to release the 53-year-old singer, who believes he's at a higher risk of contracting the disease due to his age, the unsanitary conditions inside of MCC and the inability to social distance inside of the jail.

On April 6th, Judge Ann Donnelly denied R. Kelly his freedom because there were no confirmed cases, although she stated she was "sympathetic" to his "understandable anxiety" about catching COVID-19.

Two weeks later, R. Kelly's lawyers filed an emergency motion to get the singer released after the new cases were confirmed inside of MCC.

Judge Ann M. Donnelly has yet to make a decision.