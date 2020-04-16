EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Files Emergency Motion Begging For Freedom After Denial

R. Kelly is begging a judge who recently denied his freedom to turn him loose because the coronavirus is spreading fast inside of the Chicago jail where he is being housed.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's lawyers are begging a judge to reconsider her decision last week to keep the singer locked down in jail despite the threat the disease is posing to prisoners.

R. Kelly is locked away inside of the MCC jail in Chicago, where he is being held on RICO charges for running a sexual enterprise that preyed on young girls.

The 53-year-old "I Believe I Can Fly" singer has been trying to get out of prison, claiming he is at a greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of his age, and a recent hernia operation.

Last week, Judge Ann M. Donnelly rejected R. Kelly' request to be released because there were no cases of the coronavirus at MCC.

But things have radically changed since last week's decision, and MCC has verified there are at least six cases inside of the jail.

The only prisoners who are being tested are those who are showing symptoms, leading many inmates to become paranoid and stressed out over worries of getting the virus due to a lack of ability to social distance.

R. Kelly's lawyer Michael I. Leonard described the dreadful scene playing out inside of MCC in Chicago in a renewed emergency motion for release.

"The detainee population at the MCC, including but not limited to Mr. Kelly, is experiencing tremendous stress and anxiety in light of the recent

COVID-19 developments. Inmates are reportedly banging on doors, walls, and windows begging for help," Michael I. Leonard said. "The only thing the MCC has done is lock things down, making conditions feel more like solitary confinement; and possibly, because of the nature of this virus, locking in healthy inmates with those who already have the virus but who may not yet be symptomatic. The virus has now more than “hit home” at the MCC Chicago."

R. Kelly is asking Judge Ann M. Donnelly to free him immediately so can focus on mounting a defense for his trial, which was supposed to take place in May.

"He would be perhaps the most obvious and recognizable person on the streets of Chicago, or anywhere else in the country, in light of the

severe stay-at-home restrictions that are and will continue to be in place and enforced. There are no flights for him; he is afraid to fly, and he has no passport or other identification to go anywhere," said Michael I. Leonard.