EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly has granted a hearing in an attempt to get out of prison in Cook County, Illinois.

Judge Harry D. Leinenweber granted the disgraced singer's motion for a reconsideration of his pre-trial detention

Back in August, R. Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg asked Judge Leinenweber to release R. Kelly on bail, since he has no previous convictions.

Greenberg also denied R. Kelly was a flight risk, due to his worldwide fame.

R. Kelly's lawyer also noted the singer's first trial for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old and then urinating on the teen in 2002.

"Mr. Kelly never missed a single court date, from 2002 to 2008, on his previous case. The court did not consider that Mr. Kelly appeared for each and every day of his trial and was present when the jury’s verdict was read. The court never considered that Mr. Kelly has been aware of these federal investigations and yet did not abscond," Steven Greenberg argued.

R. Kelly ordered to court for a bail hearing.

Instead of being imprisoned, Steven Greenberg is asking the judge to confine R. Kelly to his home with electronic monitoring.

Greenberg also said R. Kelly would limit his access to the internet and of course, have no contact with minors.

R. Kelly's attempt to get free is related to a 13-count indictment filed in July of 2019 in Cook County, charging the 53-year-old with child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

It's going to be an uphill battle for R. Kelly. Last week, his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary labeled the singer a professional extortionist.

And prosecutors in Illinois maintain R. Kelly is still intimidating witnesses from the Cook County Prison.

To further compound R. Kelly's woes, his business manager Derrel McDavid and his ex-manager Milton Brown lost their attempt to have a federal conspiracy charge against them in the 13-count indictment dismissed.

R. Kelly is also facing separate indictments for sex crimes in New York and Minnesota as well.

R. Kelly is set to appear before Judge Harry D. Leinenweber March 5th at 10:00 AM.