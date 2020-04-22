AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Is Too Dangerous To Release From Jail, Even In A Pandemic!

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly's shenanigans from inside of his jail cell could cost him his life.

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's attempt to be released from the MCC prison in Chicago has failed - again.

Last week, R. Kelly's lawyers shot-off an emergency appeal in an attempt to free the R&B singer, after Judge Ann M. Donnelly refused to grant his release on April 7th.

Since then, six inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus inside of MCC, including an inmate being housed on the same floor as R. Kelly, prosecutors confirmed earlier today (April 21st).

Unfortunately, Judge Donnelly believes the singer is still just too dangerous to release from MCC because of the risk he poses to the witnesses in his racketeering case, where he is facing charges in three states for running a sex enterprise exploiting teenaged girls.

Judge Donnelly shot down R. Kelly's argument that he was not a flight risk due to his celebrity status and because he was broke, due to a huge multi-million dollar back tax bill.

"Even aside from the risk of flight, the risk that the defendant would try to obstruct justice or intimidate prospective witnesses has not dissipated, and poses a danger to the community," Judge Ann M. Donnelly said.

His alleged behavior in regards to witness tampering allegations may not just cost him his freedom. Now his life is at stake.

In December of 2019, the Feds filed documents claiming R. Kelly was hatching a plan from prison to terrorize two witnesses who were planning to testify against the singer, who is charged with numerous crimes in a 13-count indictment.

Untitled design

The singer was accused of using proxies to communicate with third parties, including sending off threatening letters and using a prison staff member’s telephone.

R. Kelly's lawyers said the 53-year-old singer had asked to be quarantined under serious constraints.

He requested to stay in a building within the eyesight of prison officials while agreeing to strict restraints on his usage of the internet or social media.

"Given the pandemic, where the judicial system’s oversight capabilities are curtailed, these measures simply are not viable—they cannot ensure

that a defendant with a history, incentive and opportunity to interfere with potential witnesses will not do so. Accordingly, the defendant’s motion for release is denied," Judge Donnelly ruled. 

Untitled design (1)
