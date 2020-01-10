EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Lawyer Says Singer Can Only Write Phonetically And Is Not A Threat To Witnesses

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly's lawyer has shot back at prosecutors' claims the singer may be intending to threaten two possible witnesses in his RICO case for allegedly intimidating young girls and transporting them across state lines for sex.

Last month, U.S. prosecutors opposed R. Kelly's lawyer's effort to reveal the names of two women known only as Jane Doe 2 and Jane Doe 3 in a new superseding 12-count indictment filed against the singer in December of 2019.

Lead prosecutor Richard P. Donoghue argued that the imprisoned singer has the means to threaten the women, through his network of enablers, which supposedly includes a network of managers and other associates.

His counsel Steven A. Greenberg just filed new documents declaring R. Kelly can "only write phonetically" and poses no risk to any of the women included in the 12-count RICO case.

"At the time of his arrest Mr. Kelly was living in a small condominium, working with his longtime producer, without other employees of note, and effectively without any income. He had no “enterprise” as the government likes to call his career and his business, RSK Enterprises," Steven A. Greenberg told Judge Ann M. Donnelly.

Greenberg also pushed back against Donoghue's claim that R. Kelly may want to harass the women "in order to try to avoid spending a significant period of time in prison."

"Mr. Kelly remains in custody at the federal jail in Chicago. All of his phone calls are monitored," Greenberg argued. "All of his mail is monitored. Other than legal counsel his only visitor is his girlfriend, Joycelyn. He simply has no means or method by which to engage in any obstructive conduct."

The singer's lawyer is also protesting Donoghue's plan to reveal the names of the witnesses just two weeks before the trial, since R. Kelly has no clue as to who the two women could be.

"The defense cannot conduct any investigation or adequately prepare for trial without knowing who each of the supposed ‘victims’ are. It is impossible to interview witnesses, to search for records, or to do anything without this information," Steven A. Greenberg complained to Judge Donnelly, who has yet to rule.

The court action caps off wild week for R. Kelly, who turned 53-years-old on January 8th.

The same day, his alleged sex slave Joycelyn Savage was hit with misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly punching another victim named Azriel Clary in the face inside of the singer's apartment in the Trump Tower in Chicago.