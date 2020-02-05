EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly's Managers Lose Attempt To Have Child Porn Charge Dismissed

(AllHipHop News) R Kelly's losses in court just keep piling up.

The singer's business manager Derrel McDavid and his former manager Milton Brown lost their attempt to have a federal conspiracy charge against them dismissed.

McDavid and Brown were named in a 13-count indictment against the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer, who is accused of being the boss of a massive sex enterprise targeting underage victims to fulfill R. Kelly's lust for underaged girls.

In October of 2019, both men claimed the Feds did not have sufficient evidence against them to prove they paid off the victims or assisted R. Kelly.

Even if they did, both men, along with R. Kelly, claimed that the statute of limitations on a conspiracy charge to receive child pornography had expired.

But Judge Harry D. Leinenweber disagreed in a ruling issued yesterday (February 4th).

"As alleged, Defendants did not perform these overt acts to cover up the prior alleged crimes but rather in furtherance of the conspiracy’s main

criminal objectives, including to conceal sexual abuse," Judge Leinenweber, explained.

The Feds maintain Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown played a central role in a huge cover-up of R. Kelly's sex crimes.

McDavid was the one who supposedly doled out hundreds-of-thousands of dollars on behalf of R. Kelly, in an attempt to keep his victims quiet, while both men allegedly helped to recover videotapes of the singer having sexual intercourse with various underage girls.