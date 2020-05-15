AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Strikes Out - Third Request For Freedom Denied

GrouchyGreg

R&B singer R. Kelly is going to be stuck behind bars, now that his third attempt for freedom has been denied.

Just moments ago, Judge Ann Donnelly denied R. Kelly his freedom as the singer fights to get out over fears of contracting the coronavirus.

Judge Donnelly slammed R. Kelly for contesting the court's findings, by continuously raising most of the same arguments pressed in his previous applications.

In his two previous tries, R. Kelly claimed his age and deteriorating health in prison thanks to high blood pressure and diabetes were legitimate reasons why he should be released from the Cook County Prison, where he awaits trial on sexual racketeering charges.

"My review of the defendant’s medical records reflect that he is receiving more than adequate care to manage this condition," Judge Donnelly ruled. "The health care professionals at the MCC see him regularly, and are working with him to implement lifestyle changes so that his condition improves."

In each of her previous rulings, Judge Donnelly labeled the singer a flight risk, due to the dozens of felony counts he faces for sexually exploiting teenaged girls and women since the late 1990s.

R. Kelly has fought back, insisting he can't flee anywhere due to his fame, his dwindling financial resources and the pandemic, which has shut down travel around entire world.

Once again, Judge Donnelly upheld an earlier ruling branding R. Kelly a flight risk.

In fact, on April 30th, R. Kelly was hit with more charges for abusing a victim known as Jane Doe 5, and for deliberately giving two people herpes.

"The nature of the charges—which include crimes against minor victims, threats against potential witnesses and paying bribes to keep witnesses from cooperating—make him a danger to the community, including that he could attempt to tamper with prospective witnesses," Judge Donnelly ruled.

