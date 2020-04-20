AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Gets Help From Quality Control Bosses In Attempt To Gain Freedom

AllHipHop Staff

The heads of Quality Control have stepped up big time to help rapper Ralo, as he fights to be released from prison for allegedly selling huge amounts of marijuana.

(AllHipHop News) The bosses over at Quality Control are doing their part to help rapper Ralo win his freedom.

The label has guaranteed Ralo a full-time job if a judge decides to grant the rap star's motion for release, which he filed last month.

Ralo was arrested in April of 2018 after a tense stand-off with police when his private jet landed at the Peachtree-DeKalb airport.

As of today (April 19th), Ralo has been locked up for two full years for allegedly moving millions worth of expensive marijuana between California and Atlanta in private jets.

Last month Ralo, who pleaded not guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, filed a motion urging a judge to free him from the penitentiary since he's been held for so long with no trial.

Ralo informed the judge that he "has a proper location to reside, lawful employment and [will] not be a danger to the community or obstruct justice while awaiting trial."

While his duties were not specified, Quality Control's General Manager sent a letter of confirmation of Ralo's employment to the court.

Quality Control offers Ralo a full-time job.


QC's efforts are valiant but they may not be enough to get Ralo out of the can.

Prosecutors have also presented their argument to keep Ralo detained, despite the length of his confinement. The Feds also noted Ralo's behavior while he has been incarcerated.

Just over a year ago, correctional officers at the Robert A. Deyton Detention Facility in Lovejoy, Georgia found a bunch of high-tech gadgets in Ralo's prison cell.

According to the Feds, the rapper had an Apple Phone, an Apple Watch, and a SIM card in his cell.

Prosecutors say possession of the contraband should be enough to deny Ralo's motion and keep him imprisoned until his trial. 

