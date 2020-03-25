AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Says Pre-Trial Detention Too Long; Motions For Release

Nolan Strong

Atlanta rapper Ralo is asking a judge to let him out of prison because he's been locked up so long without a trial.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rapper Ralo made a power move and asked a judge to let him out of prison, and it has nothing to do with the coronavirus.

Ralo recently filed a motion asking to be released from prison as he awaits trial for allegedly stuffing a private jet with thousands of pounds of marijuana.

The Feds claim Ralo was transporting millions in high-grade marijuana from California to his hometown of Atlanta, where he lived like a king.

Ralo was detained in April of 2018. He was denied bond and has been locked up ever since.

Earlier this week, Ralo asked to granted his freedom as he awaits a trial for a felony count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Ralo says he "has a proper location to reside, lawful employment a [will] not be a danger to the community or obstruct justice while awaiting trial."

Ralo believes his pre-trial incarceration is "too long to be deemed acceptable to justice."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Chanel West Coast, Sharon Stone Reach Tentative Agreement In Legal War

Sharon Stone and Chanel West Coast have reached a tentative agreement, but the coronavirus is going to delay making it official for awhile.

Nolan Strong

by

Eddogg308

"Self-Destruction 2" Is On The Way With DJ Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, And More On Board

Rap Legend Daddy-O has revealed exclusively to AllHipHop that he is working on "Self Destruction 2" with DJ Premier & Pete Rock.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He's At Risk Of Dying As Coronavirus Spreads In New York Prisons

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is at risk of dying if he's not released from prison and sent home immediately as the coronavirus spreads throughout the New York prison system.

GrouchyGreg

by

wefbee

EXCLUSIVE: Tekashi 6ix9ine Loses Attempt To Get Out Of Prison Over Coronavirus

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be forced to serve out his entire prison sentence, despite his fear of catching the coronavirus while he's locked up in New York.

GrouchyGreg

by

HotShotty

The Michael Jackson Estate Donates $300,000 To Coronavirus Response Efforts

“Michael’s spirit of generosity and helping others during his lifetime is legendary. These donations are inspired by him." - the MJ Estate.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Trolls Casanova After Careless Video Shoot During Coronavirus Outbreak

50 Cent, fans, and media challenge Casanova to step up and take responsibility for his poor decision to joke about COVID-19.

AllHipHop Staff

by

KINGMufasa

Kim Kardashian Mortified Of Beef With Taylor Swift During Pandemic

Kim Kardashian claims Taylor Swift is nothing but a liar as they continue to fight over over the rap star's song "Famous."

AllHipHop Staff

Cardi B Blasts Celebrities For Causing Confusion About Coronavirus

Cardi B has accused celebrities of "causing confusion" by going public with their coronavirus diagnosis.

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper Slim Thug Has Coronavirus

Rap star Slim Thug said he took every precaution, but he still was stricken with the coronavirus and now he has a message to all of his fans.

Mike Winslow

by

PointGuard_QB

Conway The Machine & The Alchemist Release "Shoot Sideways" Single Featuring Schoolboy Q

The rapper/producer duo's shark-themed collaborative EP ‘LULU’ is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)