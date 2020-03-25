EXCLUSIVE: Ralo Says Pre-Trial Detention Too Long; Motions For Release

Atlanta rapper Ralo is asking a judge to let him out of prison because he's been locked up so long without a trial.

Ralo recently filed a motion asking to be released from prison as he awaits trial for allegedly stuffing a private jet with thousands of pounds of marijuana.

The Feds claim Ralo was transporting millions in high-grade marijuana from California to his hometown of Atlanta, where he lived like a king.

Ralo was detained in April of 2018. He was denied bond and has been locked up ever since.

Earlier this week, Ralo asked to granted his freedom as he awaits a trial for a felony count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Ralo says he "has a proper location to reside, lawful employment a [will] not be a danger to the community or obstruct justice while awaiting trial."

Ralo believes his pre-trial incarceration is "too long to be deemed acceptable to justice."