EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Files Emergency Motion After Latest Prison Assault

AllHipHop Staff

Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen made good on a threat he issued earlier this week on social media after his superstar client was beaten up inside of prison again.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Kodak Black has filed an emergency motion regarding his sentencing, after he was allegedly assaulted by correctional officers at Big Sandy in Inez, Kentucky earlier this month.

Last week, Kodak Black took to Instagram to reveal he was targeted and assaulted by guards at Big Sandy during an encounter with correctional officers at the maximum-security prison.

According to Kodak he beaten by seven guards during a fight with the C.O.,'s, who allegedly struck him in the head with metal objects, and humiliated him by flicking his genitals while delivering an ominous warning: "you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive."

Yesterday (May 8th), Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen submitted a motion arguing the rapper is unfairly being punished despite an acknowledged error during his sentencing phase, related to the rapper's prior drug use.

According to Cohen, Kodak is unjustly being housed with some of the nation's most violent offenders, even though he was convicted of a non-violent crime when he forged his name on the application to buy guns in November of 2019.

Cohen noted a confirmed clerical error during the rapper's sentencing, which over-stated Kodak's history of drug use. Cohen says the BOP is ignoring the mistake, which is keeping him housed inside of a maximum-security prison.

"In this elevated ecosystem, the defendant was recently beaten by prison guards, including a guard inappropriately jabbing at his genitalia," Cohen wrote, revealing the aggression as an act of revenge for an earlier altercation.

Kodak was originally housed at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, but he was involved in a dispute with correctional officers there too.

Kodak accused unnamed individuals of drugging him, which resulted in a fight between the rapper correctional officers, including one who was hospitalized after the fight.

The rap star hired noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, and shortly after the fight inside of the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Kodak was unexpectedly transferred to Big Sandy.

If Kodak's request does succeed, he could be sent to a minimum-security prison, just not one as tough as Big Sandy, which houses some of the most violent offenders in the United States. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
CHARTER
CHARTER

Man you can't glorify and worship everything that leads to prison then act surprised when you wind up there.

Noname
Noname

Nigga want to play gangsta right? Young fool prolly running his mouth with that tough shit and cops see right through it. Not all rappers can handle shit when it gets real.

