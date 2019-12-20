AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Kodak Black Gets Served In Prison Again

Mike Winslow
by

Rap star Kodak Black is facing some more legal troubles as he languishes in prison for the next three years.

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is having a difficult time in jail, to say the least.

Last week, Kodak maintained he was the victim of a conspiracy which left him drugged and dazed.

The bizarre incident resulted in a blowout fight with an inmate and several guards, who pepper-sprayed the rapper to get him under control.

Earlier this week, Kodak Black got some more bad news when he was served with paperwork from a promoter trying to wrestle almost $100,000 out of him.

In April of 2017, a promoter from Arizona named Nick Fitts sued Kodak for more than $500,000 over a botched show and two canceled makeup dates in New York.

Kodak Black, real name Bill K. Kapri, did not respond to the lawsuit, because he was fighting a federal case over charges he lied on an application to buy several firearms, in addition to battling a rape case in South Carolina.

Fitts was eventually awarded a default judgment in October.

In November, Kodak Black was found guilty of lying on the gun application and sent to prison for three years.

Despite Kodak Black's legal predicament, Nicholas Fitts is aggressively seeking to collect his $91,000 judgment.

On December 11th, process servers popped up at the Federal Detention Center in Miami to give Kodak Black AKA Inmate #18149-104, a subpoena to turn over more documents related to paying off the settlement.

Nicholas Fitts is also seeking information about Kodak's earnings from Warner Music Group, as well as BMI in his quest to recover his lost money.

Kodak Black maintained correctional officers were involved in a conspiracy to bait him into fighting, so they could file lawsuits I guess the internationally known rap star.

