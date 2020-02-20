AllHipHop
Login

EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Ralo Wants To Test Marijuana Seized In Huge Drug Bust

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star Ralo is asking a judge to give his independent expert permission to examine the high-grade marijuana the Fed seized in a huge drug bust last year.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Ralo is mounting a defense in his ongoing federal case for allegedly transporting hundreds of pounds of marijuana in a private jet.

Lawyers for Ralo just filed a motion asking for the court's permission to test the high-grade marijuana federal agents seized from his private jet.

"Mr. Davis, through counsel, has been asking the United States Attorney’s Office for permission for an independent expert to view, test and examine, the alleged marijuana at issue in the case..." Ralo's lawyer Brian Steel wrote.

Ralo is asking a judge to assign the date so his independent experts can examine the evidence because the United States Attorney’s Office has not provided a date yet.

"Defendant, Terrell Davis, by and through undersigned counsel and hereby files this Motion to Test, Inspect and Examine the Supposed Marijuana at Issue in the above-referenced case," Brian Steel revealed.

Superimposed1582054119544
Ralo's request to examine evidence.&nbsp;

Ralo, born Terrell Davis, was under Federal investigation for allegedly running a drug empire from 2017 until his arrest in 2019.

The Feds claim the rapper was crisscrossing the country in a private jet, which was used to transport high-grade marijuana to sell in an apartment complex he supposedly owned in Atlanta, Georgia.

The investigation culminated with the arrest of Ralo, who was taken into custody during a dramatic raid when his private jet landed at the Peachtree-DeKalb airport in April of 2019.

Later that month, Ralo was charged with a felony count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

The government has already seized or frozen over $2 million worth of assets Ralo has acquired, including 25 properties, luxury cars, and over a million in jewelry. 

Kanye West And EMI Settle Lawsuit, Agree To Pay Their Own Legal Bills
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
2
Last Reply· by
mhhtre
mhhtreHe got some serious stuff.
Snoop Dogg Addresses Lil Kim Denying Being Part Of Lovers & Friends Festival
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357Mase & Camron and Foxy & Kim all in same place...and Lauryn Hill...she doesnt go to her own shows...I think they are…
Pop Smoke Slain Inside Of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Star's Rental Home
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15So saddening... RIP.. https://bit.ly/32bMAH6
R. Kelly Indicted On New Sex Charges As Feds Seize Millions From Disgraced Singer
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
67
Last Reply· by
NemoHos87
NemoHos87so how about dem white old heads? hahaha you seem like you would do some metoo shit
BREAKING NEWS: Pop Smoke Shot And Killed
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
11
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameYou serious bro? Fucn females dog....Prolly a Instagram thot to....damn....
Lizzo Blasts Men For Oppressing And Body-Shaming Women
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
7
Last Reply· by
Moescatto
MoescattoShe was body shamed publicly by that white lady that does fitness, she is a over weight celebrity trying to celebrate…
Spotify Releases A Trailer For Cash Money Records Docuseries 'New Cash Order'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Nice one.. https://bit.ly/39KLrZo
Watch Elizabeth Warren's Takedown Of Michael Bloomberg Over The "Ether" Beat
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
illseed
illseedWhat happened to Jenny Love? I liked her. lol
Jabbawockeez Announce 10th Anniversary Las Vegas Production 'Timeless'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
mrwhoisthebo88
mrwhoisthebo88Timeless is awesome https://blackmartalpha.co/
EXCLUSIVE: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changing Group Name After 25 Years
Shirley Ju
Shirley Ju
6
Last Reply· by
Unicorn Bliss
Unicorn BlissThanks, I hate it