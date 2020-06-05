EXCLUSIVE: Read Lil Meech's Letter Asking Court To Free Big Meech

Lil Meech is heading off to college to earn a degree and become a criminal attorney!

(AllHipHop News) The son of BMF co-founder Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory has stepped up to the plate in an attempt to secure his dad's freedom.

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. reportedly has a role playing his father in 50 Cent's upcoming dramatization of BMF story for Starz.

Lil Meech wrote a letter to court as a judge deliberates arguments in Big Meech's second attempt to be released from Sheridan FDI in Oregon.

"My dad was incarcerated when I was 5-years-old. He's always helping me the best way he can through prison," Lil Meech said in his letter. "He's been there for me every step of my childhood except physically he's not here. He always preaches to me about how he wants me to grow up to be someone very successful who graduated college with a 3.0 or higher."

According to Lil Meech, in addition to rapping, he is working hard towards earning a degree in his quest to become a criminal attorney, and it's all due to his father's advice.

"When I started taking pre-law classes in high school he told me I should take it serious, if I like it and maybe go to college for law school. I began to like pre-law and decided I would go to college to be a criminal attorney," Lil Meech wrote. "I love the West Coast so my father told me to apply to UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. I applied and got accepted. I've been working towards my degree ever since. My dad always encourages me and tells me to work harder so I can be the best I could be at my career."

Big Meech is serving a 30-year prison sentence after a 2007 conviction for running a Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE) and laundering over $250 million in profits.

Unfortunately, Big Meech lost his first attempt, after a judge denied the 51-year-old's request for compassionate release due to his deteriorating health.

The government also claimed Big Meech would be a flight risk if he were to be released to home confinement 11 years early.

In early May, Big Meech's brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory scored a release from his prison cell in Kentucky.

Southwest T was sent home six years early, due to his elevated risk of catching the coronavirus in prison.

Big Meech filed a second appeal on May 18, which is currently being considered by a judge in Michigan.

In addition to his son's passionate plea, Big Meech has already received support for his release from some high-profile players.

Detroit State Representative Jewell Jones, who is also Deputy Democratic Caucus Chair, sent a letter of support for Big Meech, who also has a $45,000 a year job lined up with fashion brand Al-Wissam.

Additionally, Big Meech wants to become an activist upon his release, due to his folk-hero like status in the Hip-Hop community.