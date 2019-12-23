AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross "Intimidated" Process Server In Sex Tape War With 50 Cent

Nolan Strong
by

50 Cent has had enough of trying to track down Rick Ross so he can be deposed in a $32 million lawsuit over a sex tape.

(AllHipHop News) 50 Cent is accusing Rick Ross of hiding from him and sending his lawyers on a wild goose chase.

The Queens rapper is suing his former lawyers at Reed Smith for $32 million in a malpractice lawsuit over a leaked sex tape.

50 Cent says Reed Smith's sloppy work forced him into bankruptcy over a $7 million judgment.

The money was awarded to Rick Ross's ex-girlfriend Lastonia Leviston, who said 50 bought the raunchy tape from her ex-boyfriend Maurice Murray in 2009 at the climax of his feud with Rick Ross.

50 Cent has been attempting to serve Rick Ross with a subpoena in the claim against Reed Smith for the better part of a year, with no luck "as Ross refuses to appear for his deposition," 50 Cent's lawyer Imran H. Ansari, Esq said.

Last week, Reed Smith's legal team claimed 50 Cent was stalling for time since they are ready the legal showdown with the rapper.

But 50 Cent's legal team is denying the accusations, and putting the blame squarely on Rick Ross.

Fif's lawyers maintain they have tried to serve Rick Ross five different times around the country, with no success.

A process server in Boston managed to confront Rick Ross as he was coming out of a hotel in November, but the rap star refused to take the subpoena and frightened the living daylights out of the guy.

"Ross twice personally refused to take it. After Ross’ second personal refusal... Ross’ personal security approached the process server in a manner the service processer interpreted as intimidating, at which point the service processer exited the hotel," 50 Cent's lawyer Imran H. Ansari, Esq said.

Process server's letter saying he was intimidated by Rick Ross' security.
Process server's letter showing he was tracking Rick Ross in November in Boston.&nbsp;AllHipHop

50 maintains his handlers managed to serve a copy of the subpoena to Rick Ross's security guard at his estate in Fayetteville, Georgia in September of 2019

50 Cent's attorney is urging the judge to rule that Rick Ross has been served because the guard said he was authorized to accept the lawsuit.

50 Cent's lawyer also believes Rick Ross has been properly served "whether or not he has decided to accept a physical copy" of the subpoena into his hands.

50 Cent wants the judge to order Rick Ross into court to give his deposition on January 17, 2020.

