AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Producer Jahlil Beats Building Affordable Housing In Pennsylvania

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jahlil Beats has produced hits for everyone in the game, but he still cares enough to be a part of the economic development of his city.

Additional reporting by: Seleah Simone (@seleashsimone)

(AllHipHop News) There is more to Jahlil Beats than meets the eye… or ear for that matter.

The super producer is behind hits and mega remixes for some of your favorite rap stars, including Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Drake, Jeezy, Game, Diddy, and others.

But Jahlil Beats has been doing more than just banging out neck-breaking beats in the crib. He is plotting on doing his part to combat gentrification in Black and Brown communities.

In a recent live-streamed interview on AllHipHop.com’s Instagram, Jahlil spoke candidly about his future ventures and desire to help the underserved finding affordable housing in the suburbs of Philadelphia.

"The last maybe three years, I've been heavy in the real estate in my

hometown Chester, Pennsylvania. On the residential side, I got about like 400 properties that I'm developing," Jahlil Beats revealed to AllHipHop.com.

"We are putting up nice little modular homes. My team, we own blocks downtown Chester...we bought like five acres in one spot, we bought three acres in another spot...I've got my own signature sneaker store (DTLR), that's still number one in the region out there. And, with big companies coming in, there's also gentrification. So, I'm just trying to create affordable housing."

Jahlil Beats' Store in Chester

Hats off to Jahlil.

Though not a large city (under 35,000 people), Chester has a history of being an important municipal in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

According to Nextcity.org, it used to be an “industrial powerhouse where ships were built, locomotives soldered, and Fords assembled.” Now Chester is what is called a “weak market city.”

The platform notes that the median home sale price in Chester only a decade ago was $20,000.

To put that in perspective, Wilmington (Delaware - about 15 minutes south) has a median house sale of $69,350 and Philly (15 minutes north) is about $98,000.

To further display the level of poverty present in his city’s hometown, Nextcity.org states that a third of the people live below the poverty level. 

And even though the average rent is under $800, a lot of tenants struggle to make ends meet over 35% of their annual income goes to landlords.

"[We are] just trying to control, and have it black-owned because a lot of these companies is coming in and they're like taking over, but they don't understand our people, or they don't understand the demographic," Jahil Beats said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Label 1501 Certified Asks Courts To Force Rapper To Renegotiate

Megan Thee Stallion's record label wants to force the rap star back to the negotiating table.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Msdoright77036

Young Thug Says He Has Lost $5 Million Due To Pandemic

Young Thug is taking care of his parents during the quarantine and thinks he might spend $2 million on their care so far.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Debowalker65

NBA Youngboy Freaks Out On Kodak Black Over "Snitch" Allegation

NBA Youngboy claps back at Kodak Black on IG live, with Yaya Mayweather by his side after a wild stabbing incident.

Fatima Barrie

More Details On Yaya Mayweather Bloody Assault Of NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother

Yaya Mayweather allegedly stabbed the mother of NBA Youngboy’s child in both of her arms

Fatima Barrie

Jeezy Calls Out Trump For Being Ego Driven In Crisis

Jeezy popped up on Ari Melber's show on MSNBC and had some words for President Donald Trump.

Fatima Barrie

by

PointGuard_QB

Kevin Hart Gets Aggressive With 50 Cent Over Gray Hair Jokes

Kevin Hart had some strong words for 50 Cent, who clowned the comedian gray hair.

Fatima Barrie

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Could Lose Millions For Illegally Streaming Movie

Damon Dash pockets could be raided for more millions by attorney an attorney who says the rap mogul illegally streamed "Mafietta" and ruined the movie.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ChromeRadioLive

Playboi Carti Busted With Guns, Xanax, Codeine And Oxy

His manager said he has been released from jail. No word as to if he returned to his Buckhead home, where he lives with his girlfriend, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

wikirise

Cardi B Donates 20,000 Vegan Meal Supplements To NYC Medical Staff

Cardi B is doing her part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic sweeping New York.

Fatima Barrie

by

Fizzydagasty

Yaya Mayweather Arrested For Stabbing During Fight Over NBA Youngboy

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya has run into trouble for reportedly stabbing a young woman who happens to be NBA Youngboy's baby's mother.

Fatima Barrie