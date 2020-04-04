AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Russell Simmons Teams With Superstar Comedians For Def Comedy Jam Fundraiser

Fatima Barrie

Russell Simmons and Def Comedy Jam have put together a special program in light of COVID-19 to raise money.

Additional reporting by: Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur (@ccreekmur)

(AllHipHop News) Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam launched the careers of dozens of well-known comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps to name a few.

This weekend, the Def Comedy Jam will return to presenting "Def Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter" this weekend, with some of the funniest people in the world.

Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the live stream will feature appearances by DJ Kid Capri, Adele Givens, Chris Rock, Spice Adams, Chris Tucker, Lunelle, Michael Blackson, DL Hughley, Bill Bellamy, and others.

Cedric The Entertainer

Airing this Sunday (April 5th), the fundraising program is in support of communities in need, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We're producing a show, a lot of technology, and to put it on Instagram, and we want to raise money for tools for essential workers," Russell Simmons told AllHipHop.com.

"Def Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter" is produced by Jeru Tillman, Erica Ford (LIFE camp, Inc.), Gushcloud, O’Neal McKnight, Bob Sumner, Althea Lim, Hasaun Muhammad, Russell Simmons, and Rush Philanthropic.

Not only will the stream feature star-studded entertainment, but it will also raise money to provide crucial supplies for essential workers and those in underserved communities.

“People don't realize how important masks are. And people are delivering food to the homeless, and to the elderly, people working in the pharmacy, people are riding the bus. They're not being talked about, but they're spreading the virus,” Russell Simmons told AllHipHop.com. “The point I'm making is that there's a lot of people who are being overlooked and who are working to save our community, risking their lives, and they need the tools. So we're going to raise money."

According to Russell, 100% of the proceeds raised will go to essential employees and people in disadvantaged communities, primarily in Queens, Brooklyn, and the Logan section of Philadelphia.

"Def Comedy Jam: Healing Through Laughter" will be live-streamed on Facebook and Twitch this Sunday, April 5th at 7:00 pm PST/10:00 pm EST.

