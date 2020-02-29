EXCLUSIVE: RZA Invites Wu Brothers To Work On Season 2 Of "Wu-Tang" Hulu Series

RZA is very thankful "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" has been greenlighted for season 2.

(AllHipHop News) So many have tried to put Wu-Tang founder The RZA into one shallow little box and he has repeatedly exceeded any limitations that might have been placed on him.

So while we know he is one of the best music producers that the culture has offered to the world, there is so much more… and believe it or not, TV, streaming, and film are just the tip of the iceberg for this icon.

RZA has been making his splash in Hollywood for years.

As a writer, a producer, and director, his vision has crafted music videos, TV shows, movies and yes now his hit streaming TV series, "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."

The series gives a partially biographical, partially fictitious snapshot of how the group came together.

The music takes a back seat, as members of Wu-Tang clan are humanized by actors Ashton Sanders (RZA), Dave East (Method Man), Johnell Young (GZA), T.J. Atoms (ODB), Shameik Moore (Raekwon), Siddiq Saunderson (Ghostface), Joey Bada$$ (Inspectah Deck) and Caleb Castille (Cappadonna).

AllHipHop linked up with RZA to talk about the success of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" and how it felt to work with his Wu-brothers to tell their story.

“I think it's a… First of all, I'm definitely honored and feel blessed that the show was received well by the viewing public. [Because it had] enough traction on it that, we got a green light for a second season.” RZA told AllHipHop's Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur in an exclusive interview. “I remember sitting there with a few other peers that was trying to get their second season and a couple of my friends didn't get their second season on their show, and we did.”

"Wu-Tang: An American Saga" did exceptionally well and was one of the Top 10 most-watched shows when the series debuted on Hulu in September of 2019.

That’s pretty phenomenal for some guys from Staten Island.

That’s why "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" has been renewed. The series actually features compelling stories.

"It's a blessing in that the Saga continues," RZA told AllHipHop. "It's like a great joy, and I think it also very inspirational to the rest of the team. Because I'm the one out here in Hollywood, and a lot of the team is not in Hollywood.”

Several members of Wu-Tang were involved in the making of season 1, including Method Man, Ghostface Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa GZA and ODB's estate, as consulting producers for the series.

And RZA asked his Wu brothers to join him in Hollywood for season 2, to add more layers to the stories.

“I think [the show's success] it shows them that their talent and ideas can find a place out here. I hope a few of my Wu brothers come out, and come sit in the writer's room, and come be a part, a bigger part for season two, it could make it that much better," RZA told AllHipHop.