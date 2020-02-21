AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: RZA Talks "Cut Throat City" And His Occupation As An Artist

Fatima Barrie

"RZA’s chats with AllHipHop.com about his newest film "Cut Throat City."

(AllHipHop News) RZA’s directed drama Cut Throat City, is coming to a theater near you this spring.

"So the movie finally got a release date April 10th," RZA told AllHipHop.

Following "The Man With the Iron Fists" and "Love Beats Rhymes," Cut City Throat is the third film RZA has directed as he delves even further into the world of movie-making.

"I'm an artist. I guess if I was to have an occupation, that's my occupation, artist," RZA explained. "And I believe in art, and it's a pleasure and joy to watch it be shared with the world.”

Starring Shameik Moore, Terrance Howard, T.I., and Wesley Snipes, "Cut Throat City" centers around four childhood friends who return home to a post-Hurricane Katrina New Orleans.

The friends soon discover that their Lower Ninth Ward neighborhood is not covered by FEMA, to rehabilitate their hometown.

Running out of options, they band together to seek a local gangster who suggests they complete a risky heist for cash.

"Cut Throat City," written O.G. Cuschieri, also stars Ethan Hawke, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Eiza Gonzalez, Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Kat Graham, and Isaiah Washington. 

